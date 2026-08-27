MP Government Sets Up Control Room To Help Residents Stranded In Nepal Flash Floods; Check Details

MP Government Sets Up Control Room To Help Residents Stranded In Nepal Floods; Check Details |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has set up a control room in New Delhi to assist people from the state who are stranded or facing difficulties in Nepal after the recent floods.

The control room will coordinate with the authorities concerned and provide all possible assistance to affected Madhya Pradesh residents.

Stranded citizens and their relatives can contact the facility for help, information and guidance.

The state government has issued a dedicated helpline number, WhatsApp number and email address to ensure that people can easily reach the control room.

Contact Details

Helpline number: 011-26772005

WhatsApp number: 9818963273

Email: recp1mpbhawan@mp.gov.in

People from Madhya Pradesh who are currently in Nepal can use these contact details to share their location and seek assistance.

Family members in India may also approach the control room to provide information about relatives stranded in the neighbouring country.

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While contacting the control room, citizens are advised to provide important details such as the stranded person’s full name, mobile number, current location in Nepal, home district in Madhya Pradesh and the nature of assistance required.

These details can help officials coordinate support more efficiently.

The facility has been established to maintain communication with affected citizens and respond promptly to requests for assistance.

It will also help families obtain information about their relatives during the emergency.

The state government has assured that every possible effort will be made to support Madhya Pradesh residents affected by the situation in Nepal.

Citizens have been urged to rely on official communication channels and contact the control room whenever they require assistance or verified information.