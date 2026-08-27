Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 162, Hundreds Of Foreigners Among Missing

PTI

Kathmandu: At least 162 people have died in the flash flood and mudslide in Nepal on Wednesday. Hundreds have been reported missing, including 391 foreigners and 44 security personnel, local media reported.

At least 105 of the missing foreigners are Indian nationals. Among the missing also included 47 people from the United States, 34 from Australia, 33 from the United Kingdom and 24 from Canada, The Guardian reported.

The floods struck Rasuwa district along Nepal’s northern border with China, about 120 km north of Kathmandu. With no rainfall reported in the area, residents had no prior warning of the deluge.

Earthquake ruled out

An earthquake was initially suspected to have triggered the flash flood and mudslide. However, the United States Geological Survey said there was no earthquake in the area, the BBC reported.

River levels surge rapidly

Water levels in the Trishuli River at Galchchi reportedly surged by nine metres in just 30 minutes, while levels at Malekhu rose by seven metres. The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development said a preliminary assessment based on videos and information from affected areas indicated that a large amount of ice and rock debris may have entered the Lende Khola, a tributary of the Bhotekoshi River. This may have caused a sudden surge carrying water, sediment and large boulders downstream, it added.

India sends humanitarian assistance

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India on Wednesday sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief material to Nepal.

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"India’s HADR and medical assistance has reached Kathmandu. More assistance is being mobilised to support relief efforts," his X post read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation. He assured India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance, stating that India stands firmly in solidarity with "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time, and noted that teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts.

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"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.