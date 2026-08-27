Nepal Flash Floods: 37 Tamil Nadu Tourists Unaccounted For, Isha Group Trapped In Tibet Deluge | X - harrapasabhyata

Chennai: Many tourists and spiritualists from Tamil Nadu including followers of Isha Yoga founder Jaggi Vasudev are stranded or missing after being caught in flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday.

Thanjavur Collector R Revathi said of the 57 tourists from the district, officials could account only for 20 of them. The date of others remained unknown at the time of the filing of this report.

"We are awaiting more information," the Collector said.

Jaggi Vasudev in a tweet said, one of his Kailash groups was caught in the terrible and tragic flash flood at Gyirong in Tibet - China.

"While on their way back, they were at the immigration office when the flood occurred and the building and much of the town seems to have been flooded.

All of us, including the volunteers and support teams are deeply anguished and are doing our utmost to assist in the rescue. There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office. We are working with the authorities to see if we can get to the location and stand ready to be part of the rescue efforts, regardless of the risk involved," he said.

"Of the 21 groups who are part of our Sojourn, 495 people have already returned safely. 743 people are currently in Tibet, 148 people are in Nepal, and 77 people were at the immigration center, and 3 volunteers in Timure, Nepal," he added