Nepal Flash Flood Triggers Gandak River Surge Fear; Bihar Places 6 Districts On High Alert |

Patna: Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday directed officials in vulnerable districts linked to the Gandak river basin to remain fully alert in view of the flash flood in Nepal.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on Wednesday to assess the flash flood in the upper catchment areas of Nepal and the possibility of a sudden rise in water flow in the Gandak river, chief minister directed officials to maintain heightened vigilance in the districts concerned and ensure that all necessary preparations were in place.

He specifically directed officials of north Bihar`s districts including West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, to remain fully alert. He directed officials to continuously monitor the flow of flood water entering Bihar from Nepal and maintain special vigilance in vulnerable and potentially affected areas. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in vulnerable districts like West Champaran and Muzaffarpur.

The Chief Minister said the safety of all dams and embankments must be accorded the highest priority and they should be kept under constant surveillance. He directed officials to ensure the structural strength of embankments and take immediate corrective measures wherever any weak spots are detected. Special night patrolling of dams and embankments was also ordered.

Choudhary also directed the deployment of NDRF and SDRF teams to handle any emergency. The concerned district administrations were asked to coordinate with these teams and ensure immediate relief and rescue operations whenever required. Senior officials said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with the CM about the situation in the state. Shah reportedly assured the state government of all necessary help in dealing with any situation.

At around 9 am on Wednesday, a glacial lake outburst occurred in the Tibet region, causing an approximately three-metre surge in the Bhote-Koshi river. The river originates in Tibet and joins the Trishuli river in Nepal. As a result, an unexpected rise in the discharge and water level of the Gandak river downstream is likely.

The SSB DIG has also assured that QRT personnel and other necessary assistance will be made available in Bettiah as required.