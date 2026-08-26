Nepal Flash Floods: Devastating Visuals Show Bridge, Houses Being Washed Away In Seconds

Nepal flash floods | X

Devastating visuals of the Nepal flash floods have surfaced on social media, showing widespread destruction caused by the sudden rise in water. One of the videos showed a section of a bridge being washed away in seconds as it broke from the middle and got swept away by the strong flow of water as flash floods swept through villages.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A CCTV footage from the immigration center in Chinese-administered Tibet has also gone viral, which looks like a dramatic movie scene. The clip shows hundreds of people running on the road to save their lives.

Suddenly, a torrent of flash floods can be seen engulfing the entire building and coming down with full force, leading to disruption of the visibility of the camera. The clip is reportedly from the Rasuwagadhi border point on the Nepal-Tibet border.



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another video shows people running for their lives as gushing water can be seen suddenly flowing towards them, sweeping away houses and public infrastructure,

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At least eight people have died, while several others, including 105 Indians, remain missing.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time, with authorities reporting that the surge came from the direction of the Chinese side of the border. NDTV, citing authorities, reported that the flooding caused widespread destruction in Rasuwa district, particularly around Timure and Syafrubesi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video shared by Nepal police shows a house collapsing like a pack of cards. "Due to a large flood entering the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa from the Tibetan side, districts along the Trishuli River basin, including Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, Gorkha, and surrounding areas, are urged to remain highly vigilant and stay in safe locations until further notice," the caption of the post read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nepal police and the Nepal Army are currently carrying out rescue operations for stranded individuals. Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah chaired an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers to review the flooding, damage and rescue efforts.

The disaster has also triggered an alert in Bihar, which shares a border with Nepal, as floodwaters continue to move downstream.