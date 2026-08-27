Nepal Floods: 80 Tourists From Maharashtra Stranded, 4-5 In Contact, Says Minister Girish Mahajan; State Sets Up Helpdesk |

Mumbai: Around 80 tourists from Maharashtra are stranded in Nepal amid the devastating flash floods, with the state government so far managing to establish contact with only four to five of them, Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said.

According to Mahajan, 57 of the 80 tourists travelled through Richa Tours and Travels. The Maharashtra government is coordinating with the Union government for further rescue and evacuation efforts as the situation in Nepal remains critical. The minister said efforts were underway to establish contact with the remaining tourists and assess their condition and immediate requirements.

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Maharashtra Government Sets Up Helpline

Amid the crisis, the Maharashtra government has activated a 24-hour State Control Room at Mantralaya to assist citizens stranded in Nepal or requiring emergency support. In a post on X, Mahajan shared the helpline details and urged stranded Maharashtra residents to register their information.

The toll-free State Control Room helpline is 1070, while the control room can also be reached at +91-9321587143. Citizens can also contact the government through [controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in](mailto:controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in).

The government has further asked Maharashtra residents stranded in Nepal to upload their details through the official assistance portal so authorities can coordinate rescue and relief operations.

India Steps Up Relief Assistance

Meanwhile, India has intensified its humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the devastating flash floods. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said a second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets had departed for Nepal.

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The latest consignment follows an earlier shipment of 10 tonnes of relief material, which was handed over by the Embassy of India in Nepal to Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadka Raj Poudel. Jaishankar said India remains in close and continuous contact with Nepalese authorities and will continue to support the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives. Modi said India was ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance and that teams from both countries were coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts.

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The floods have caused widespread destruction in Nepal, with more than 160 people reported dead and nearly 800 missing, according to PTI. Nearly 300 Indians are reportedly among those missing. As rescue operations continue, Maharashtra authorities are working with the Union government to trace and evacuate the stranded tourists from the state.