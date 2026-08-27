Nepal Flash Flood: Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut & Other B-Town Celebs React To Tragedy

Bollywood and entertainment personalities including Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kangana Ranaut, among others, have expressed solidarity with those affected by the devastating floods in Nepal. As rescue and relief efforts continue across the country, the death toll from the massive flash floods has climbed to nearly 177, while several people, including more than 300 Indian tourists, are still missing, authorities said on Thursday (August 27).

The disaster is among the deadliest to hit Nepal in recent years.

Actor Sanjay Dutt wrote on his Instagram story, "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the floods in Nepal. I stand with you in this difficult time and will always be there to support you in whatever way I can. Stay safe and stay strong."

Reacting to the horrifying videos from the affected areas, actress Bhumi Pednekkar wrote, "This is so heartbreaking. Praying for all that have been affected. So many lives and homes lost. Praying for everyone."

Bhumi also reacted to a video of elephants fighting in water to survive. "We really need to rethink our choices. Development needs to be balanced. We've abused our planet enough. The velocity and the impact of natural disasters is increasing and its impact is only going to keep getting worse," she wrote.

Actor Sonu Sood wrote, "Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild."

A group of people from Sadhguru's Isha Foundation which was returning from the Kailash pilgrimage, had stopped at the immigration centre when the flood struck, inundating the building. On Thursday, Sadhguru said 80 people from the foundation have been missing.

Reacting to it, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Terribly sorry for the tragedy and the loss."

Nepal is facing one of its most devastating natural disasters in recent years after severe flash floods swept through several parts of the country on Wednesday. As rescue and relief operations continue, heartbreaking visuals showing the scale of destruction have surfaced online and are going viral on social media.