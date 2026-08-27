Nepal Floods: India Sends 37.5 Tonnes Of Relief Material In 2nd Flight, Confirms S Jaishankar; Over 160 Killed, 800 Missing So Far

Nepal Floods: India Sends 37.5 Tonnes Of Relief Material In 2nd Flight; Over 160 Killed, 800 Missing So Far |

New Delhi: India has stepped up humanitarian assistance to Nepal following devastating flash floods, with a second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets departing for the neighbouring country.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the development in a post on X, saying India remains in close and continuous contact with Nepalese authorities and will continue to support ongoing relief operations.

The latest consignment comes after India had earlier sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian relief material to Nepal. The Embassy of India in Nepal handed over the first consignment to Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadka Raj Poudel. "Always with Nepal," the Indian Embassy said while announcing the initial assistance, reiterating India's commitment to providing all possible support to the Himalayan nation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi Speaks To Nepal PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah following the disaster and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives. Modi said India was ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal and that teams from both countries were coordinating closely on rescue and relief operations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," Modi said in a post on X. The assistance comes after catastrophic flooding struck the Bhotekoshi River region of Nepal.

According to reports, the disaster was triggered after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi River. The sudden surge struck the Timure area near the China border at Rasuwagadhi before moving downstream towards Syaphrubesi. Reports said there was no rainfall in the area at the time, leaving residents with little warning before the flash flood struck.

Over 160 Killed, Hundreds Missing

The disaster has caused widespread destruction, with more than 160 people reported dead and nearly 800 people missing, according to PTI. Nearly 300 Indians are reportedly among those missing. Rescue and relief operations are continuing as authorities assess the scale of the destruction and search for those unaccounted for.

India's latest relief consignment is aimed at supporting Nepal's emergency response, with medicines, food packets and other HADR supplies being sent as the two countries coordinate relief efforts.