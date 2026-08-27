'Accusation Helps Nothing': China Rejects Nepal’s Flood Trigger Claim As Rescue Operations Continue After Himalayan Disaster

China Rejects Nepal’s Flood Trigger Claim As Rescue Operations Continue After Himalayan Disaster |

China has rejected allegations from Nepal that a collapsed “geological disaster dam” on the Chinese side triggered the devastating floods that swept across the Himalayan border region, describing the claim as “fake news.”

The response came as rescue operations continued on Thursday following a catastrophic glacial collapse that sent a huge wall of mud, rocks and water through communities in Nepal and Tibet.

China disputes Nepal’s account

The Chinese embassy in Nepal said the disaster originated on the Nepali side of the border rather than in Tibet.

According to the embassy, an earthquake-like glacial collapse occurred in Nepal on the morning of August 26, setting off massive mudslides that affected areas on both sides of the Gyirong-Rasuwagadhi border.

The embassy also rejected claims that China failed to warn Nepal before the disaster.

In a statement shared on social media, it said: “Accusation helps nothing” and “cooperation saves lives.”

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The comments came amid growing concern over the scale of the destruction and questions about whether earlier warnings could have reduced the loss of life.

Glacial collapse triggered catastrophic flooding

The disaster unfolded after a large mass of ice and rock collapsed in the high Himalayas and entered the Lhende Khola river system.

The sudden surge of debris and water raced downstream, striking the Chinese border area around Gyirong before continuing into Nepal. The powerful flow swept away buildings, vehicles, bridges and sections of roads while burying settlements under thick layers of mud.

Initial reports suggested that an earthquake may have triggered the event. However, subsequent analysis by the US Geological Survey indicated that the seismic signal came from the collapse and resulting debris movement rather than a conventional earthquake.

The rapidly moving mixture of water, ice, rock and sediment turned narrow Himalayan valleys into channels of destruction within minutes.

Death toll continues to rise

At least 165 people had been confirmed dead according to figures reported Thursday, although casualty numbers continued to change as emergency teams reached previously inaccessible areas.

More than 1,000 people were reported missing across Nepal and Tibet, with the missing including large numbers of foreign nationals. Chinese authorities reported 558 people missing in Gyirong, while Nepal separately reported hundreds of people unaccounted for.

Officials have warned that the final toll could rise significantly as rescue teams search through damaged communities and areas buried beneath debris.

Foreign tourists among the missing

The disaster struck a region frequently used by trekkers, tourists and pilgrims travelling through the Himalayas.

Indian pilgrims travelling toward Mount Kailash were among those reported missing, alongside nationals from countries including the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada.

The large number of foreign visitors has added an international dimension to the emergency, with several governments working with Nepalese authorities to determine the whereabouts of their citizens.

Roads and power projects swept away

The floods caused widespread destruction to critical infrastructure in northern Nepal.

Roads and bridges were washed away, while power projects and buildings were damaged or submerged. Several communities were left isolated after transport links were severed.

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Rescue operations have been complicated by the mountainous terrain, damaged communications networks, continuing rainfall and the possibility of additional landslides or flooding.

Helicopters have been deployed to search for survivors and reach people stranded in areas cut off by the disaster.

Rescue efforts continue on both sides

Nepal and China have mobilised emergency personnel, military units and specialist rescue teams to search for missing people and deliver supplies.

Authorities are also monitoring rivers and unstable slopes for signs of further hazards. The possibility of debris blocking waterways has raised concerns about another sudden surge of water downstream.

With many areas still difficult to reach, rescuers are racing against time to locate survivors and restore access to communities affected by the Nepal-Tibet floods.