 Former Pentagon Press Secretary Questions Legal Basis, Messaging Of US Military Action In Venezuela
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldFormer Pentagon Press Secretary Questions Legal Basis, Messaging Of US Military Action In Venezuela

Former Pentagon Press Secretary Questions Legal Basis, Messaging Of US Military Action In Venezuela

Former Pentagon press secretary Dave Lapan questioned the legal basis, purpose and messaging of recent US military action in Venezuela, warning that conflicting explanations hurt US credibility. He said Congress neither authorised nor briefed the operation, which used lethal force. Though militarily successful, the lack of clarity risks confusion at home and among allies.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump (L) & Former Pentagon Press Secretary Dave Lapan (R) | File Pic & IANS

Washington: A former Pentagon press secretary has raised serious questions about the legal basis, messaging, and global implications of the recent US military action in Venezuela, warning that conflicting explanations from the Trump administration risk damaging America’s credibility with allies and partners.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Dave Lapan, a retired US Marine colonel who served as Pentagon press secretary and later as deputy assistant secretary for media relations at the Department of Homeland Security, said key questions about the Venezuela operation remain unanswered days after it was carried out.

Dave Lapan's Statements

“Even though we are several days past when the operation was conducted, there are still so many unanswered questions,” Lapan said, pointing to uncertainty over the legal authority under which the mission was launched and its true purpose.

FPJ Shorts
'She Is Amazing...': Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Picks Deepika Padukone Over Priyanka Chopra, Praises Indian Cinema
'She Is Amazing...': Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Picks Deepika Padukone Over Priyanka Chopra, Praises Indian Cinema
'Shut Down College, Shift Students Elsewhere': J&K CM Omar Abdullah Defends Merit-Based Admissions Amid Protests At Vaishno Devi Medical Institute
'Shut Down College, Shift Students Elsewhere': J&K CM Omar Abdullah Defends Merit-Based Admissions Amid Protests At Vaishno Devi Medical Institute
BMC Elections 2026: Malabar Hill Residents Demand Safer, Walkable Streets, Improved Civic Infrastructure In New Citizens' Manifesto Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Body Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Malabar Hill Residents Demand Safer, Walkable Streets, Improved Civic Infrastructure In New Citizens' Manifesto Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Body Polls
Hrithik Roshan's Secret To Toned Physique At 51 Revealed: Actor Says 'Eat Lesser, But...'
Hrithik Roshan's Secret To Toned Physique At 51 Revealed: Actor Says 'Eat Lesser, But...'
Read Also
PM Modi 'Not That Happy With Me' Because They Are Paying A Lot Of Tariffs: US President Donald Trump...
article-image

He noted that the administration has offered multiple, and at times conflicting, explanations. “Was this an arrest of an alleged drug trafficker? Was it about taking oil from Venezuela? Was it about regime change?” Lapan asked. “There are many different explanations, many of which are contradictory.”

Responding to a series of questions on the military actions in Venezuela, Lapan said the lack of clarity makes it difficult for both Americans and the international community to understand what happened and what comes next.

Drawing comparisons with US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, Lapan stressed a key difference. “In Iraq and Afghanistan, they were declared wars,” he said, noting that Congress authorized those operations. In Venezuela, he said, the situation is different.

Read Also
'Thank You Mr Tariff': Trump Claims US Markets Hit All-Time High, Targets Supreme Court In Social...
article-image

“Even though this was not a large-scale operation like Iraq or Afghanistan, it did involve military force and lethal military force,” Lapan said. He added that “dozens of people were killed” and that US service members were wounded.

He said Congress neither authorised nor was briefed on the operation in advance. “They weren’t even briefed about the operation until it was over,” he said, calling the situation “uncharted territory in many ways.”

From a purely military standpoint, Lapan acknowledged the operation’s effectiveness. “From a military-only perspective, it was very successful,” he said, citing surprise, suppression of air defenses, and the ability of US forces to enter and exit Venezuela quickly.

However, he questioned the administration’s claim that the action was essentially a law-enforcement operation supported by the military. “Many legal scholars have weighed in to say that is not an adequate justification,” Lapan said, adding that the absence of clear answers is troubling.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Defends Tariffs As Key To Protecting National Security & Correcting...
article-image

As a former senior spokesman, Lapan also criticized how the operation was communicated. He contrasted current practices with earlier Pentagon briefings. “We tried very hard to provide clear and accurate information as quickly as possible,” he said, often with senior military leaders briefing reporters at the Pentagon.

“That’s not what we’re seeing now,” Lapan said, noting that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs briefed reporters at the White House rather than the Pentagon, and that the standing Pentagon press corps has effectively been dismantled.

He warned that this vacuum fuels confusion and mistrust. “It raises questions about the appropriate role of the US military,” he said, including its use overseas without congressional authority and domestically.

Read Also
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Says Trump Wants To Buy Greenland, Not Seize It: Report
article-image

Lapan said the Venezuela action also sends troubling signals abroad. “It creates uncertainty and confusion among our friends and allies,” he said, including partners in Europe and Asia. “They have to wonder whether treaties even matter anymore.”

“That directly impacts the credibility of the United States,” Lapan said. “Our partners have to question whether we can be trusted anymore—and that’s a very sad thing to say.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Money Will Be Controlled By Me': Donald Trump Says US To Get Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil Valued...

'Money Will Be Controlled By Me': Donald Trump Says US To Get Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil Valued...

Michael Reagan, Son Of Former US President Ronald Reagan, Passes Away At 80

Michael Reagan, Son Of Former US President Ronald Reagan, Passes Away At 80

Aldrich Ames, CIA Double Agent Who Devastated US Intelligence, Passes Away in Maryland Prison At 84

Aldrich Ames, CIA Double Agent Who Devastated US Intelligence, Passes Away in Maryland Prison At 84

'Acquiring Greenland A US National Security Priority; Utilizing Military Always An Option': White...

'Acquiring Greenland A US National Security Priority; Utilizing Military Always An Option': White...

US: Turban-Wearing Truck Driver Allegedly Attempts Illegal U-Turn On California Highway, Gets Stuck...

US: Turban-Wearing Truck Driver Allegedly Attempts Illegal U-Turn On California Highway, Gets Stuck...