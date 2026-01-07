 US President Donald Trump Defends Tariffs As Key To Protecting National Security & Correcting Economic Balance
US President Trump defended aggressive tariffs as essential to national security & fixing long-standing trade imbalances. He claimed tariffs have generated over $650 billion in revenue, pressured China over fentanyl, & forced changes in global drug pricing. Trump said tariffs strengthen US defence readiness, dismissed criticism, & noted the policy faces legal challenges that may reach the SC.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump defended the aggressive use of tariffs, saying trade penalties are essential to protecting US national security and correcting decades of economic imbalances with both allies and adversaries.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

“I’m imposing on you a tariff 42 times more expensive than what I’m asking for you in return,” Trump said while recounting conversations with foreign leaders. “This is for medical security.”

Trump singled out China while explaining his approach. “You can either have a 25 per cent tariff added on to you, like I did with China on fentanyl,” he said. “I put a 20 per cent penalty tax on China and it’s drying up because the tax is far more than fentanyl.”

He said tariffs were already generating significant revenue. “We’re going to have over $650 billion poured into our country or coming in shortly because of tariffs,” Trump said.

article-image

Trump said tariff enforcement uncovered tens of billions in previously uncollected funds. “We were missing $39 billion, not million, plus $39 billion,” he said. “We’ve taken in $650 billion or shortcoming.”

He framed trade policy as inseparable from defense readiness. “We have national security because of tariffs,” Trump said, adding that the issue was headed to the Supreme Court.

Trump also tied tariffs to drug pricing negotiations, claiming US pressure forced foreign governments to reconsider prescription drug costs. “France was told that the pill will go from $10 to $30,” he said.

He said pharmaceutical firms ultimately complied. “The drug companies, I made a deal with them,” Trump said. “The nations were a bigger problem than drug companies.”

Trump argued that previous administrations subsidized the world. “We were subsidizing the entire world,” he said. “That’s just one of the many things we were giving.”

The president dismissed skepticism about the policy’s effectiveness. “If you have the right president, it’s good,” Trump said.

Tariffs have been a central pillar of Trump’s economic strategy. The policy has drawn legal challenges and debate over executive authority, with courts examining whether tariffs can be justified under national security statutes.

