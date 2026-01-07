US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Says Trump Wants To Buy Greenland, Not Seize It: Report

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | X

Washington: Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told US lawmakers that President Donald Trump aims to acquire Greenland through negotiations with Denmark, and that recent tough rhetoric from the White House does not signal an imminent US military move, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Rubio made the remarks during a closed-door briefing with congressional leaders, where he sought to downplay concerns that the Trump administration was preparing to use force to take control of the Arctic island, people familiar with the discussion told the Journal.

According to the report, Rubio said the administration’s objective is to pressure Denmark into negotiations over Greenland’s future, rather than to seize the territory militarily. The comments come amid increasingly forceful public statements by Trump and senior aides, who have refused to rule out the use of force.

The White House has repeatedly framed Greenland as a national security priority. White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump believes acquiring Greenland is vital for US national security and for deterring rivals in the Arctic, adding that the president is considering “a range of options” to pursue that goal.

Trump has argued that US control of the island would help counter Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic and secure access to critical minerals.

Rubio’s briefing followed questions from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about whether the administration was considering military action not only in Greenland, but also in other places such as Mexico. Rubio’s comments appeared aimed at calming those fears, the report said.

However, the administration has sent mixed signals. Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s closest advisers, said in a television interview that he would not rule out military action over Greenland, remarking that “nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.”

Trump himself has been blunt. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said the United States “needs Greenland from the standpoint of national security,” and suggested that US and European leaders understand that position.

The prospect of US military action has alarmed allies. NATO members have warned that an American attack on Greenland — a self-governing territory within Denmark, a NATO ally — would effectively end the alliance.

European officials told the Journal they have seen no concrete signs that the United States is preparing an invasion. Still, fear of aggressive American action has spread across Europe, prompting six leaders to join Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in calling for “collective work” with the US on Arctic security.

Denmark has responded by proposing expanded US basing rights in Greenland and offering greater access to mining, while also pledging billions of dollars for Arctic defence infrastructure.

Polls cited in the report show most Greenlanders oppose becoming part of the United States, adding another layer of complexity to Trump’s push.

Rubio’s comments came during a broader briefing on the US operation to remove Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, which has heightened concerns among lawmakers and allies that Trump is increasingly willing to use force to reshape US foreign policy.

While Rubio sought to reassure Congress, the Journal noted that Trump continues to keep all options on the table — including military ones — as he presses Denmark to the negotiating table over the world’s largest island.

