Numerology: All You Need To Know About This Ancient Discipline

Numerology is an ageless, ancient, and mother of all occult sciences. Perhaps the secret of numbers were revealed to man by a divine force and carried on from generation to generation. Numerology was practiced in India, which is more than 5000 years old and also appears in the Vedas. The Chandians, Hebrews, and Egyptians were the masters of the occult sciences.

What is numerology?

Numerology is the science of numbers. The two things are important: your date of birth and full name. In numerology, there is a number value assigned to each letter of the alphabet. Language and numbers are the means of communication and the two bear a close relationship with each other. The vibrations you emit and attract are determined by the numerical values of the letters in your name.

When your name is converted into numbers, its relationship with your date of birth determines your talents, your potential, your environment and your relationships. Numerology indicates the signposts of your life.

When dealing with letters of the alphabet, each letter has a precise numerological value assigned to it. This can be according to two different systems: the Pythagorean values or the Kabala values. All numbers have good or bad aspects. Thus, their classification as positive and negative is relative.

Evolution of numerology

Numerology is an ancient science which draws together numbers, letters, and astrology. Its development was thus influenced by the development of these three.

All ancient civilisations — the Babylonians, the Hebrews, the Greeks, the Egyptians and the Indians — used numerical system to decode secret messages in their respective scriptures. The Chaldeans or Babylonians were the first to study the occult sciences deeply and to fix phonetic values to the letters of the alphabet. The Babylonians (2000 BC) were proficient in astrology and are credited with creating the first recorded astrological system.

The 20th century has great numerologist such as Chiero, who has researched from the ancient Hebrew and the Chaldean system of the numerology and astrology and contributed to the development of occult sciences. Others who have made significant contributions to numerology in the 20th century are Sepharial, Helen Hitchcock and Dow Balliet.

Importance of numerology

Numbers play a vital role in an individual’s life right from inception, for example, date and time of birth, marriage date, measurement of temperature, blood pressure, pulse rate, height, weight appointments, arrivals, departure, telephone numbers, house numbers, car numbers, etc.

Numerology is not merely a means to have an idea about the future. It is an important ‘scientific’ instrument to identity and evaluate almost every aspect of our daily life with broad indications of how to enhance positivity or minimise the adverse factors governing our lives.

Scope of numerology is manifold and almost every activity, event, occurrence in an individual’s life or business is governed by numerical analysis and interpretations.

The following are some of these aspects:

Evaluating an individual’s characteristics

Selecting compatible partners, companions in business and personal life

A management tool for selection and placement of personnel

Choosing business and product names with positive impact

Insight into future trends through destiny number calculations

There are five important numbers in an individual’s life:

1. Personality/Psychic/Basic number = (Date of birth – reduced to one digit)

2. Destiny number (Date of birth + Month + Year)

3. Life number (Date of birth + Month + Year + Destiny + Zodiac number)

4. Name number (sum of alphabets of name)

5. Zodiac sign number (based on the chronological order of your sign)

For example, if your birthday date is 11/04/1987 (date/month/year) then your numbers will be as follows:

Personality/Psychic/Basic number = 2

Destiny number = 4

Life number = 1

Zodiac sign Aries = 9

These are my guidelines and calculations and with your own energy, thoughts and faith, you can create your own destiny.

