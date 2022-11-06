Is your birth number six? Characteristics, traits and all you need to know

People who belong to this number are born with the ability to charm others and lead comfortable lives. The number is ruled by the planet Venus. Those under the influence of Venus are capable of controlling others and earning money by pleasing them. Some of them will also follow spiritual pursuits, forsaking all material things. Those born on the 6, 15, and 24 of every month are said to be under the influence of the number 6.

General qualities

People who are brave and have magnetic eyes belong to the ruling planet, Venus. The mind always gets drawn towards beautiful things, poetry, music, fine arts and the enjoyment of sensual pleasures. Their only desire is to lead happy lives and they are enticed by worldly enjoyment.

They will find it hard to accept that the pleasures of the world are transient, but they are not atheists. They think several times before they start doing anything. Failures and hardships will never deter them but only prompt them to try again with renewed strength and expectation. Their only aim in life is to rise to a position of distinction and acquire much wealth. It is not surprising that these people who are blessed with attractive features, the quality of perseverance and an eye for goals, will attain all material comforts and luxuries. They can be termed the luckiest people on earth.

Love, affection, mercy, and compassion are their distinctive traits. They will be patient and tolerant even towards strangers. They have smiling faces. Though they look like large-hearted people, they will not come forward to help or do anything even to those who made them happy. A great number of people would be fooled by their flattery and sweet talk. Their desire for fame makes them spend lavishly and so they patronise many artists. Prominent dancers, artists, poets, and musicians belong to this number. Today, we can find many top artists and musicians in the world belonging to this number.

Because of their attractive personalities, they are popular and win favours from others. They will never face a shortage of basic needs like food, clothing, shelter and sleep, as somebody will always help them. They are very much concerned about their health and will consume a lot of healthy drinks, food and tonics. These people are not content just with reading, hearing, and seeing the pleasures of the world. They want to experience them also and this will result in the waste of much of their vital energy. These people are exceptionally blessed when it comes to the gift of bearing children.

