Scorpio is difficult to understand: Deciphering the zodiac sign

DATE: October 21 to November 20

RULER: Mars and Pluto

NATURAL HOUSE: Eighth

Keywords: Transformation, intensity, mastery, magnetism, penetration, power, sexuality, secrets, destruction, mysterious, suspicious, covert, trauma, self-destruction, vindictive, resentment, controlling

Appearance: Inscrutable Scorpio has dark, brooding eyes and an intense gaze. The body is strong, subtly magnetic and the gaze gives nothing away. Hair and complexion are often dark. A sleek, power wardrobe puts the gloss on a generally impressive effect.

Personality: Charismatic Scorpio is difficult to get to know and prefers it that way. The fact that Scorpio maintains an air of secrecy only adds to the scorpion’s dangerous charm. This is a highly intuitive personality that understands other people very well, instinctively picking up on any feelings they try to hide. With a desire for power paramount, Scorpio does not hesitate to use knowledge gained through insight to manipulate people for his or her own ends. This sign goes where other signs fears to tread, breaking all the taboos. It is nevertheless a change-resistant personality. Scorpio has refined passive resistance. to an art form. This person rarely says an outright no, even when it would be in his or her best interest. In the same vein, when the proverbial sting in the tail does its damage, it can be self-destructive. Scorpio rarely understands why he or she has behaved in this way.

Money: Scorpio is always in control and has a ‘what’s mine is mine’ attitude when it comes to money, although this person isn’t necessarily mean. The sign’s instinct for self-preservation shows itself in well-ordered finances aimed at conserving wealth. At the same time, Scorpio is a lavish spender and enjoys making risky investments that Scorpio knows intuitively are a good bet.

Careers: With links to everything hidden and covert, Scorpio is often employed as a doctor, scientist, detective, surveillance operator or private investigator, pathologist, hospice worker, psychiatrist, research worker, psychologist, hypnotherapist, undertaker, insurance agent or investigator. The sign’s links to sex and medicine take Scorpio into gynecology, midwifery and sex therapy. Scorpio’s profile is also suited to nuclear weapons design, or work as a submariner, diver, law enforcement officer, complementary medicine practitioner, butcher, and business person or sewage worker.

Leisure activities: Scorpio is particularly attracted to the occult, metaphysics and mysteries and magic of all kinds. This Mars-ruled sign also enjoys martial arts, working out and jogging. The danger that the sign craves can be found in motor racing, pot-holing, or reading thrillers. Barhopping or night clubbing are popular evening entertainments. Water is a strong attraction, and diving or snorkelling are both appropriate. This intense personality is also into self-improvement & studies for pleasure. This sign can be obsessive about computers.

Suitable gift ideas: Scorpio would make an excellent detective, so a murder mystery weekend could be the answer. A book on occult conundrums is also a good idea.