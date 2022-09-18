Significance of today’s date and number 9: It represents new birth, spirituality, and revolution

General qualities: Those born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month are under the control of the number 9. Others born on any date but with the destiny number 9 also come under the influence of this number. It is a number that remains constant despite changes. It is a complete number: 9 planets, 9 religions/ devotions, 9 forms of Durga, 9 Navratris, 9 year- cycle or 108 mantra. It represents new birth, spirituality, and revolution.

Characteristics: Number 9 people are patriotic and do something good for their country or community. Wise people of this number are fond of research in medicine and chemistry. Great scholars and philosophers are generally found in this number. They have the determination and drive to struggle and succeed, gaining all things necessary in life. Some excel in unearthing divine to struggle and succeed, gaining all things necessary for life. Some excel in unearthing divine secrets and pave way for the others to follow.

When they do good work, they will be amply rewarded. They will indulge in social work and will be respected as experienced or talented persons. They are often surrounded by those who cheat or defraud them. Most of them will experience struggles in their early years. Failures never deter them and they have the inner strength to withstand any problem or trial. They often get novel ideas. If the influence of Mars is strong, they will always be energetic.

These are the ones who manage to excel everybody else to get the first place. They have a smiling face, instilling hope and encouragement in those around them. They will earn a lot of money and will also spend lavishly on things that give them pleasure. With good and respectable people, they will display their best behaviour and will gain their favour. They will be very helpful to their friends and spend money as they like, without a second thought. Number 9 people build houses, settle all matters, arrange for all comforts and help to make the lives of people under other numbers peaceful. These are the people who build bridges as engineers and destroy them during the war as soldiers.

In the Hindu mythology, the Goddess Shakti transformed herself into many forms for the purposes of creation, protection and destruction.

The Origin

This number depicting Mars is indestructible. Ancient mathematicians who first counted with their fingers observed that they could not count beyond ten. Only when they had to create more numbers to count beyond ten, did they notice the need for a number to be the last base number before changing on to the next sequence of numbers. They observed that 9 was ideally suited to be the last number because any number that was added to or multiplied by 9 retains its original identity. Hence, it became the base number, which literally means a number that will remain constant despite changes.

Birth number 18: This is a combination of one (Sun) and eight (Saturn), which makes them face strong opposition, inner conflicts and obstacles. They are tough fighters and survive difficult circumstances. They meet challenges and face adverse situations boldly. They get good guidance. They can prosper and rise to high position. If they move towards spirituality they can make history.