Here's numerology can give an insight into your health

Factors like destiny number and the planet that rules the number impacts health

Dr Biindu KhuraanaUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Based on numerology each one of us has a birth number and a destiny number. The first number of your date of birth is the birth number and destiny number is the total of birth, month, and year. These guidelines will help your understand what your are prone to and the precautions you can take.

How to calculate date of birth: Example - 23 (2+3= 5).

How to calculate destiny: date of birth + personal month + personal year

Example: 23 (2+3= 5). 12 (1+2=3). 1965 (1+9+6+5=21=3) 5+3+3 =11= 2


Planet: Sun

Number: 1

Potential health issues: Strong build, BP, eye problems. Sun rules heart, back and spinal cord, blood circulation (after 40), spondylitis, indigestion, jaundice, epilepsy.

Planet: Moon

Number: 2

Potential health issues: Rules over chest, stomach, liver, gall-bladder, digestive system. Disease: Indigestion, depression, gas troubles, kidney problems, diabetes, watery eyes, addiction, stress, heart problems, urinary tract infection, cold, sough, throat, stomach, dysentery.

Planet: Jupiter

Number: 3

Potential health issues: Rules over the liver, pituitary gland, thigh, hip and knee joints. Disease: Skin infection, eczema, indigestion, acidity, constipation, jaundice, arthritis, paralysis, frail nerves, stress, food poisoning, liver.

Planet: Rahu

Number: 4

Potential health issues: Rules over bones, fat and tissues. Blood-related ailments, stomach and intestine problems, pain in the back of their heads and hips, cold, cough.

Planet: Mercury

Number: 5

Potential health issues: Controls the respiratory system, brain, nervous system. Causes headache, BP, heart problems, gastric pain, indigestion, kidney problem, cold, cough, skin problems, nervous break downs, sudden weakness in hands and legs, depression.

Planet: Venus

Number: 6

Potential health issues: Rules over throat, kidney, parathyroid, chin, cheeks, and neck. Affects blood circulation, reproductive organs, lungs, weakens nerves, urinary tract problems, cold, cough, and constipation.

Planet: Ketu

Number: 7

Potential health issues: Rules over lungs, respiratory organs. Causes constipation, skin disease, boils and sores, indigestion, gout, arthritis, allergies and blood-related problems.

Planet: Saturn

Number: 8

Potential health issues: Rules over nails, hair, teeth, bones, urinary tract and muscles. Leads to bile (weak intestines), weak digestive system, headache, giddiness, joint pain, paralysis, gout, deafness, depression, anxiety, asthma, BP, baldness, varicose veins.

Planet: Mars

Number: 9

Potential health issues: Rules head, blood, bone-marrow, genital organs. Disease: Sensitive stomach, accident prone, blood clots, ulcers, piles, skin diseases, fever, infections, chicken pox, measles, liver and lung problems.

