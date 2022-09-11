Imagination is the pulse... Deciphering destiny number 2

Those born on the dates of 2, 11, 20 and 29, and those born on other dates with destiny number 2 are ruled by the number. The Moon is the ruling planet of this number and the people of this number can be either extremely good or bad.

Characteristics

Qualities that stem from the mind like imagination, reflection, intuition, doubts, and quest for truth are in these people. Imagination is the pulse. It is imaginary things that captivate and hold their attention rather than real things. They will dream about their future, dwell in fantasies or bizarre events. Their minds have the tendency to give come up with unique or unnatural ideas.

Sometimes, violent thoughts will occur while contemplating about the future. They are have a fluctuating personality. But, when they engage in spirituality, self-confidence, and idealism, they grow stronger inwardly and lead happy lives.

Read Also Ganeshotsav 2022: The connection between Ganesha and numerology explained

Only, when they acquire confidence with the help of their intellect and intuition can they achieve miracles in fields they are involved in. Similarly, the people of this number depend on someone or something that boosts self-confidence to help them use their cerebral power and execute their ideas. If not, they fail to face the trials and tribulations of life.

Generally, the people of this number are not self-confident. They do not trust themselves nor do they place their trust in others. They also tend to worry constantly due to their fantasising nature and fill their lives with problems of their own making. They have a suspicious nature. They are fickle-minded and suffer from periodic emotional throbbing.

They are the fiercely argumentative type and can be unsocial. These people replicate the style and habit of their friends and associates to a great extent. They are good counselors, but when they do something by themselves, they will keep on thinking about it repeatedly and become confused. They are good to those who are not afraid of them.

What’s needed

The people of this number should set high goals for themselves and cultivate self-confidence, determination and make conscious effort to quell fears rooted deep within their minds. These people allow themselves to be upset by problems in order to make them spiritually stronger. Their problems will get solved quickly, if they are spiritually faithful. Practice of mind control can help them to stick to their decisions and thus gain success. They do not like crowds, fame, and prefer solitude. If blessed by a good preceptor or adviser, they can attain their highest goal in life. They never succeed in making true friends. People around them may desert them at a crucial stage.

Birth number 11

This is a combination of 1 sun and 1 sun. It is called a mystic number in many occult traditions. In Hindu tradition 11 is the lord of miracles. Here number 1 is repeated twice, so it makes the person goal oriented, determined, obstinate, authoritative and revolutionary. They are optimistic, quick to respond and capable of guiding themselves and others. With good guidance they can achieve good success in material world. They go through emotional ups and downs. In later life they become rich, famous and respectable.