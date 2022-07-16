Doc Destiny: 8 - The number of infinity

Those born on the 8, 17, and 26 and the individuals whose destiny number is 8 are ruled by Saturn and come under its influence. They are called 'Children of Destiny' and they will come across unavoidable incidents.

People, whose names are under this number are also affected by the domination of Saturn. This number is one of the divine graces and may appear fortunate. These people receive true spiritual enlightenment and knowledge. They will not give much importance to worldly pleasures but may renounce everything to become sages. They understand the facts of philosophy clearly. Their minds are adept at realising divine truths. If their lives are based on the pursuit of grace and godliness, they will experience great miracles in their life.

This number also comes under the aspect of Prithvi (Earth). Their ruling planet is Saturn, who is the ruler of karmic results. Every planet can produce good and bad effects. However, Saturn can give its natives the power to discern between good and bad. No matter how strong the other planets are, Saturn adjusts and balances with them and determines their fate. As this planet yields results that are based purely upon one’s past and present deeds and behavioural patterns, this planet is subjected to adverse criticism.

Ancient texts depict Saturn sitting upon a throne blindfolded with a piece of cloth, with the scales in one hand and a sword in the other. On his shoulder sits the dove, which is the symbol of mercy, compassion and spirituality. This means he will deliver justice with the sword without prejudice.

Saturn is like the judge who pronounces his judgment without prejudice or like the teacher who corrects without discrimination. Whilst all the other planets urge the mind to pursue material wealth and pleasures, this is the only planet which bestows upon its natives the power of discernment.

Characteristics of no 8: They are responsible, reliable, hard-working, dedicated, and engage in social work. They are trustworthy and can be given responsible jobs / work.

Lucky number: 1 and 5

Lucky direction: West

Lucky gemstone: Sapphire or Neelam

Lucky colours: Dark Blue, Violet

Learning lesson: Be patient – as you may be met with many delays and obstacles.

