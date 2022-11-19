Birth number 2: Significance, characteristics, and all you need to know about this number

Let’s understand the number 2, which depicts Moon. India born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 are ruled by number two and are called Moon people. They have some wonderful characteristics.

Characteristics

They are creative, artistic, imaginative, intuitive, and love to travel. They are best suited for fine arts, music, occult science, literature and are good co-coordinators and hosts. They are sometimes moody, whimsical, and indecisive.

The people of this number lack confidence. They do not trust themselves nor do they place their trust in others. They also tend to worry constantly due to their fantasising nature and fill their lives with problems of their own making. They will always be suspicious by nature. They are fickle-minded and suffer from periodic emotional throbbing.

They are fiercely argumentative type and can be unsocial. They are good counselors, but when they do something by themselves, they will keep on thinking about and become confused. They are to those who are not afraid of them.

The people of this number should set high goals for themselves and cultivate self-confidence, determination and make conscious efforts to quell and erase fears rooted deep within their minds. These people allow themselves to be upset by problems in order to make them spiritually stronger. Their problems will resolve quickly if they are spiritual. Practice of mind control can help them to stick to their decisions and gain success.

It they think of their guru or their favourite deity, they will feel some strange power spreading within their body. They do not like crowds , fame, and prefer solitude. If blessed by a good preceptor or adviser, they can attain their highest goal in life. They never succeed in making true friends, no matter whatever help they do for their “friends”, the latter will always be ungrateful and let them down. People around them may desert them at a crucial stage.

Advice: Never play with their emotions and sentiments and they are prone to depression. They are also dual in life.

Lucky number: If they are born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 their lucky numbers are 1 and 2.

Lucky colours: White and Silver.