Significance of today’s date, destiny and birth number 4

Number 4: It represents rahu in Indian astrology but in western system it represents Uranus. It is the northern node of moon (in the west, it is called caput-draconis).

People born on the 4th of any month are ruled by rahu, which is always changing and never fixed. There are constant ups and downs and sudden changes. Those born on this day are considered to be stricter than those born on 13, 22, and 31.

General qualities: They are good conversationalists. They would introduce social reforms through their writings and speeches. They fearlessly reveal their ideas and convictions and are not concerned about others’ opinions. They gain maturity through experience. They love to establish their views emphatically and always contradict others. They come to right conclusions after much thought and investigation. Their soft nature and impartial attitude can earn many friends. They choose few to be their close friends.

Stories, occult sciences, scriptures, philosophy and religion will appeal to them. Knowledge of various culture and people, travel to new places, gain experiences and observations is of importance to them. These people form the “common man” in society. They do not seek fame but are content with that they have or what comes on its own. They like varieties of tasty food and tend to overeat. They are emotional and sensitive and can get upset quickly. They have to struggle hard to earn every penny, yet they spend lavishly and freely. They are lovers of art and love to select and possess art treasures. They love to keep all beautiful things. The children of this number like games that involve running. While young, they love to lead a comfortable life. as days go by, they will have an increasing interest in spirituality and social reforms. They are very creative and want to create or manufacture something new. They are often misunderstood.

Date 13: This is a combination of sun and Jupiter, which creates irritable nature. It is a number for practical, alert and dependable people. They go into the depths of matters and can be good innovators. They find good supporting friends to help them to overcome their short comings. Like the sun they are powerful, but number 3 makes them a perfectionist.

In western numerology 13 is not a lucky number and is considered as the number of choice or will power. However, in the Indian method and in China as well, it is considered number of benefits as it is called “tera” but like a typical 4 they face difficulties and upheavals in their lives.

