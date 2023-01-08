Deciphering the destiny number 8 and its ruler Saturn

People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month are ruled by the planet Saturn and are often called ‘Children of Destiny’.

Saturn is the ruler of Karmic results. That is why whenever something bad happens, people blame Saturn for it. Every planet has the ability to produce good and bad effects. However, Saturn has the ability to give its natives the power to discern between good and bad. No matter how strong the other planets are, Saturn adjusts and balances with them and determines their fate. As this planet gives results that are based purely upon one’s past and present deeds and behavioural patterns, this planet is subjected to adverse criticism.

Ancient texts depict Saturn sitting upon a throne blindfolded with a piece of cloth, with the scales in one hand and a sword in the other. On his shoulder sits the dove, which is the symbol of mercy, compassion and spirituality. This means that he will deliver justice with the sword without prejudice. Lord Venkateshwara of Tirupati in South India, who has a sword in his hand and eyes covered, is considered to symbolise Saturn.

Saturn is like the judge who pronounces his judgment without prejudice or like the teacher who corrects without discrimination. Whilst all the other planets urge the mind to pursue material wealth and pleasures, this is the only planet which bestows upon its natives the power of discernment. This is the only planet which gives a person a balanced view of things and for analysing any subject completely and impartially.

It is a number of hardships, delays, and struggles but Saturn is a judge planet it blesses one for the good and punishes for the bad done. People whose names are under this number are also affected by the domination of Saturn. This number is one of divine grace and may appear very fortunate. Only these people will receive true spiritual enlightenment and knowledge. They will not give much importance to worldly pleasures but may renounce everything to become sages. They understand the facts of philosophy very clearly. Their minds are adept in realising divine truths. If their lives are based on pursuit of grace and godliness, they will experience great miracles in their life.

These people have great mental strength, clear mind and intelligence. They will be balanced in everything due to their innate common sense. Their minds will urge them to lead a lonely life. They would like to analyse every science that could benefit the human life. They will consider themselves unique in the world and this will be reflected in their speech and in their behaviour.

