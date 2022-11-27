Decoding the jovial and boisterous zodiac sign Sagittarius

As we begin a new month from November 21 to December 20, we step into the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. Let us understand the significance of this sun sign. In numerology, the first important number is the birth number and the second one is the destiny number, which is the total of birth, month, and year. The third significant number is the zodiac sign number. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter.

Personality: Sagittarians are jovial and boisterous. This is a sociable personality that needs the stimulation of friends, new faces and places. Sagittarius prefers a last-minute approach. In distant shores, an optimistic Sagittarius hopes for answers and fulfilment, revealing this sign’s tendency to live in what might be rather than what is. Blunt and often tactless, Sagittarius has an unfortunate habit of telling others how to live whilst seldom living by the same principles. This is a blisteringly honest personality that doesn’t deal with nuance. Sagittarius acts impulsively, often releasing the arrow without any clear target. Any action is better than none and this sign will think about it later.

Finance: Extravagant Sagittarius enjoys money when there is some and runs up huge debts if there isn’t. Problems often arise because Sagittarius never looks at bank statements and can be naively trusting when asked for a loan. A gambler by nature, Sagittarius tends to leave financial planning to chance and trusting, is easily drawn into get-rich-quick schemes.

As a parent: This adventurous parent likes to take children travelling as part of their education, encouraging risk-taking and exploration. More of a friend and co-conspirator than a parent, discipline tends to be haphazard and routine is seen as something to be avoided.

As a child: The Sagittarian child is born asking questions. Jolly and enthusiastic, this child needs to be active and rarely sits still. Usually honest, if discovered up to mischief, young Sagittarius invents a different version of the truth. This adventurous child is happiest in an educational environment that promotes self-expression. Pet ownership will help encourage a sense of responsibility that may not develop otherwise.

Careers: Sagittarius is happiest in a career that offers a degree of freedom and intellectual stimulation. Travel guide, pilot, philosopher, tutor, lecturer, teacher, lawyer, psychotherapist, interpreter, public relations consultant, bookseller, writer or publisher all suit this sign, as does a guru, a priest or Feng Shui consultant. Sporty Sagittarians may enjoy running a sports centre or working as personal trainers. More adventurous types may do well as a croupier.

Leisure activities: A typical Sagittarian enjoys sports, so hiking, camping, snowboarding, surfing, archery, volleyball, basketball, mountain biking and horse riding are likely activities. Sagittarius may also find satisfaction in studying languages, religions, philosophy, sociology or anthropology. Reading, writing and also partying suit every aspect of the sign.