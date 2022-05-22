Doc destiny: Understanding the zodiac sign Gemini; personality traits, likes, dislikes, and more

Date: May 21 to June 20

Ruler: Mercury

Element: Air

Keywords: Communicative, multi-faceted, adaptability, duality, duplicity, versatility, inquisitiveness, sociability, superficiality, cunning, wit, two-faced, capricious, restless, and fickle.

Appearance: Youthful-looking, Gemini is wiry and energetic with long, slender arms and legs that are never still. Piercing, bird-like eyes are set under tapering brows in a narrow face with thin, fairish hair. The Gemini head is often cocked to one side in enquiry. Gemini’s dress sense is quirky, with the men often favouring a professorial look.

Personality: Gemini is has a dual personality. Bright, communicative and charming at one moment, this person can be sullen or acerbic the next. It’s an essentially sociable personality and the most talkative one among all the other signs. Gemini has a little childish character, positively refusing to grow old. Gemini delights in tricks and puzzles, and is an inveterate practical joker.

Always busy, Gemini often holds down two or more jobs. This sign switches opinions and never admits to being wrong. There’s a lack of focus in Gemini that hampers any hope of a consistent lifestyle. Gemini is always looking for a new stimulus. The ideas are quick in coming, but Gemini doesn’t always possess the stamina to see them through.

Likes: Anything to do with words: books, theatre, journalism, internet, puzzles and games.

Dislikes: Peace and quiet, feels bored or lonely, people who don’t listen or whose opinions are rigid.

Strengths: A versatile mind is Gemini’s greatest asset. The ideas flow thick and fast and multi-tasking comes naturally.

Weaknesses: Gemini has problems knowing exactly what the truth is and regularly changes stories without even noticing. Inconvenient facts tend to get discarded, especially when there’s an opportunity to manipulate. Two-faced Gemini loves to gossip but finds it impossible to hold a secret.

As a parent: Although happy to play, Gemini parents treat their children like small adults. They expect to be able to reason as a means of discipline. A withdrawn or introverted child leaves Gemini floundering.

Leisure activities: The preference is for activities that involve other people and partying. If Gemini has to sit still, it’s to watch a film or mend a clock. Top choices of physical activity are Tai Chi, yoga and sports. Playing keyboard or woodwind instruments in a group are also popular pastimes. Writing, languages and computers keep this agile mind occupied. Gemini may be a shopaholic.

Suitable gift ideas: Gemini likes gadgets, especially the latest communication devices. Jewellery is also bound to please, as are theatre tickets and books.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:26 PM IST