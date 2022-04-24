Doc Destiny: Taurus... one of the most materialist and sensual zodiac sign; personality traits, and more

DATE: April 21 – May 20 RULER: Venus,

KEYWORDS: Endurance, materialism, steadfastness, productivity, practicality, thoroughness, security, fixity, sensuality, stubbornness, possessive, routine, patient, slow, hedonistic, patient, self- indulgent

APPEARANCE: Taurus is characterised by a large head, short neck and strong shoulders atop a stocky body that tapers towards feet planted firmly on the ground. The eyes are large and striking, set below a broad forehead, and hair tend to be coarse and dark. A Taurean dresses comfortably but sensually.

PERSONALITY: Determination is a key feature of the Taurean personality, along with inflexibility and risk-aversion. Routine security are essential, meaning Taurus often gets stuck in a rut. Extremely reliable, devotion to duty and loyalty are the qualities that Taurus values the highest, making her/him an assest for team. This is a tenacious personality that approaches even the most mundane of tasks with diligence and patience. Taurus can show incredible stamina under pressure, while adhering outwardly to convention. There’s also a lighter side to this personality. This self-indulgent personality is a pleasure seeker who enjoys his/her sensuality to the fullest.

AS A PARENT: Taurus is a conscientious parent, favouring discipline and routine. Children of a Taurean enjoy a highly structured environment. There’s little room for spontaneity but practical creativity is encouraged.

AS A CHILD: A typical Taurean child needs a predictable daily routine and a practical education that utilises both the body and senses. Most have a ‘security blanket’ or a treasured item that makes them feels safe. Often fearful of venturing into the world, this child benefits from gentle encouragement. Confrontation is best avoided as it usually leads to a temper tantrum or obstinate refusal to move.

CAREERS: An abiding interest in good food makes Taurus an excellent critic or restaurateur. The sign’s deep connection with the land often finds expression in work as a landscape gardener, horticulturist, organic farmer, surveyor, builder, architect or estate agent. Taurus is also suited to work as a singer or musician, art or antique dealer, body artist, jeweller or craft-worker. Reliable Taurus makes an excellent government employee, administrator, financier, banker, investment broker, pension’s administrator or office manager.

SUITABLE GIFT IDEAS: Ostentatious Taurus appreciates a gold watch, a gourmet meal or designer accessories. High-quality chocolates, expensive scented oils and lotions, silk and satin clothing also go down well with this sensual sign. External appearance means a great deal, so gifts should be wrapped attractively.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 01:53 PM IST