Doc Destiny: Some uses of signature analysis

1. Can help you understand yourself: Having an accurate means of uncovering and understanding basic character and personality traits has many advantages; knowing yourself is the least of them. As analysis of your signature can help you gain insights into your strengths and weaknesses. And though you may have to face some unpleasant truths, it will at least enable you to make wiser decisions for your personal and professional life.

2. Can help you understand other people: Under normal circumstances, it could take years to get to know someone, and most of us don’t have that kind of time or opportunity. With signature analysis, you have a quick, sure means of discovering what someone else is like, what their expectations are, and what’s the best way to approach them, and this can make your family, social and business contacts that much easier.

3. Can help you choose a career: By pointing out talents, abilities and preferences, it gives you a means of deciding what type of work would best suit you, and just as important, what kind of employment situation to avoid.

4. It is also useful to an employer: It can help a personnel manager determine whether or not a job applicant is suitable for a particular position, and /or where it’s best to place someone. Because signature knows no sexual or racial distinctions, signature is truly an equal opportunity placement tool.

5. Can be a career option: Especially now, when this art-science is being recognised by more and more institutions as the accurate counseling and investigative tool. There are openings in business, police departments, hospitals and mental health centers to name but a few. And there is also the possibility of becoming an independent consultant.

6. Can help you guard your health: Our physical health is closely related to our signature. We may not know the exact disease but we do come to know if the person is unwell.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST