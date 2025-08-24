Diana Penty Redefines Ethnic Fashion In Bralette Top & Draped Skirt In Jaipur Palace

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 24, 2025

Bollywood actress Diana Penty recently attended Punit Balana’s grand 10-year anniversary celebration held at Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace

For the fashion gala, the actress stunned in an exquisite ethnic ensemble with a contemporary twist

Diana oozed chic elegance in a black and gold cropped jacket, paired with a bralette top underneath

The attire was further complemented with a sleek black skirt featuring a draped silhouette

Keeping the accessories minimal yet striking, Diana donned a pair of dangling earrings and a statement ring

Her makeup was equally stunning with a clean base, smokey eye look, bronzed cheeks and brown glossy lips

Diana rounded off her glam with a middle-parted braid hairdo

