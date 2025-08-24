What Is Malaika Arora's Hydration Therapy? She Swears By It For Glowing Skin & Better Health

Photo via Instagram

Malaika Arora has long been admired for her radiant skin and enviable fitness levels, but behind her beauty and wellness lies a simple practice she swears by: hydration therapy. In a candid conversation with Soha Ali Khan on a recent podcast 'All About Her', the 51-year-old star revealed how something as basic as drinking water keeps her feeling energetic, glowing, and healthy.

Starting her day with 2 litres of water

Unlike many who reach for tea or coffee first thing in the morning, Malaika’s ritual is far simpler. She revealed that she kick-starts her mornings by drinking almost two litres of water on an empty stomach. For her, this is a non-negotiable step. “It clears out the system and sets the tone for the day,” she said, adding that it also contributes to her glowing skin.

Doctors often recommend drinking water first thing in the morning to aid digestion and flush out toxins, though two litres at once may be excessive for most. Still, it underscores Malaika’s strong belief in the cleansing power of hydration.

Hydration for women’s health

Throughout the day, Malaika keeps sipping water. For her, staying hydrated isn’t only about beauty but also about women’s health. She pointed out that women are more susceptible to urinary tract infections (UTIs) and other hydration-related issues. Regular water intake can help lower such risks while also improving metabolism and energy levels.

Making hydration interesting

Plain water, Malaika admits, can feel boring. That’s why she loves infused water. “I like to infuse my water since it makes it more interesting and adds more to the hydration,” she shared. Cucumbers and mint are her favorite additions, which not only enhance taste but also bring cooling and digestive benefits.

She also turns to coconut water with a pinch of salt or a refreshing glass of chaas (buttermilk), especially given Mumbai’s humid weather, which often leads to natural dehydration. Both coconut water and chaas are time-tested Indian remedies for restoring electrolytes and aiding digestion.

Taking her philosophy further, Malaika has even introduced a hydration therapy menu at her Mumbai restaurant, Scarlett House. She also swears by hydrating herself with age-old Indian infusions like ajwain water and jeera water, known to relieve bloating, improve digestion, and keep the gut healthy.

For Malaika Arora, hydration isn’t a trend, it’s a way of life. Whether it’s starting her mornings with a heavy dose of water, sipping on infused blends through the day, or turning to traditional recipes, she proves that staying hydrated is one of the simplest yet most powerful wellness hacks.