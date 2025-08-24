Ukraine's Independence Day 2025: Travel To These Beautiful Sites In The Country

By: Sunanda Singh | August 24, 2025
Every year, Ukrarine celebrates its Independece Day on August 24. On this special day, visit some of the astonishing places in the country:
St. Volodymyr's Cathedral is a significant Neo-Byzantine landmark in Kyiv, Ukraine, built between 1862 and 1882.
Keiv is a vibrant mix of ancient history and modern life. Must-see spots include Kyiv Pechersk Lavra (Cave Monastery), St. Sophia’s Cathedral, and Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square). The Dnieper River adds charm to the cityscape.
Carpathian Mountains is a perfect for nature lovers and adventure seekers. The Carpathians offer hiking, skiing, and breathtaking landscapes. Villages like Yaremche and Bukovel are popular tourist spots.
Lviv is known as the cultural capital of Ukraine, Lviv is famous for its medieval old town, coffee houses, and stunning architecture. The Market Square (Rynok Square) and Lviv Theatre of Opera and Ballet are top attractions.
Odessa is a port city on the Black Sea, Odessa is famous for its beaches, nightlife, and 19th-century architecture. Don’t miss the Potemkin Stairs and the Odessa Opera House.
Chernobyl is a best place for dark tourism enthusiasts. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone offers a glimpse into history after the 1986 nuclear disaster. Tours from Kyiv are available with safety measures.
