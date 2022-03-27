Doc Destiny: Understanding the zodiac sign Aries

Dates: 21st March to 20th April; Ruler: Mars; Element: Fire,

Keywords: Self- expression, assertion, forcefulness, urgency, initiative, courage, aggression, impulse, enterprise, passion, selfishness, leadership, egotism, combustible, foolhardy, survival instinct.

Appearance: Lean and active, Aries radiates energy and self-assurance. The face is often ruddy and the hair may also be tinged with red. One of the most striking features of an Arien face is the bold ‘ram’s horn’ eyebrows, which grow to meet in the middle of a characteristically strong forehead. Dress sense is usually smart-casual or sporty.

Personality: It is impossible to ignore Aries. This is an assertive, idealistic personality driven by a powerful ego. Subtlety doesn’t play a part in it. Headstrong and dynamic, the ram charges through life. The aim is to win, no matter the competition, which is what makes it all so exciting. A natural leader, Aries truly believes that he is always right.

Combine this with an independent nature and you have a personality that prefers to tackle things unaided. This is not a team player. If things go wrong, always a risk when you rush headlong — Aries simply draws from the well of eternal optimism and moves on.

Likes: Noise, excitement, danger, sex, satire.

Dislikes: Peace and quiet, monotony, hypocrisy, injustice.

As a parent: Young at heart, Aries positively enjoys child play, especially if the child in question has an adventurous nature. It’s a companionable style of parenting rather than a strict one. This type of parent has most difficulty with children who are introspective and seek solitude.

Career: Aries relishes any opportunity to build on strong leadership and entrepreneurial skills. Suitable careers include army officer, butcher, metal worker, surgeon, satirist, entrepreneur, racing driver, test pilot, fire-fighter, salesperson, wheeler-dealer, insurance assessor, surveyor, electrician, psychologist, explorer, herbalist or naturopath, designer and actor. Self-employment suits the sign’s independent nature. If employed, Aries prefers to be the boss.

Leisure activities: Shunning all notions of rest and recuperation, Aries is happiest when active, usually in short, exhausting bursts. Cycling and running are good tests of Arien stamina, while mountain climbing provides sought-after danger. Motor cycling, rally driving, dangerous sports, martial arts and paintball are also appropriate. Not a natural team player, Aries nevertheless enjoys hockey, rugby and boxing. Going to parties is also a favourite pastime. The sign’s affinity with anything sharp makes wood-carving or metalwork likely activities for quieter times.

Suitable gift ideas of an Arien: A performance car or some top-of-the-range accessories will flatter the Arien ego, while a subscription to a health club or a weekend adventure break suggest a pleasing level of activity. Aries people also like power tools, designer clothes, red roses, sportswear and personalised gifts of all kinds.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:00 AM IST