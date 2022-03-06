Doc Destiny: Number of Venus

Today’s date being March 6, in today's column, we will discuss the significance and importance of Number 6 and the unique qualities, characteristics of people who have an association with this number. Individuals who are born on the 6th, 15th and 24th of any month have a huge influence of number 6 in their lives.

General qualities of Number 6

People who have an association with number 6 are brave. Since the ruling planet of number 6 is Venus, their mind gets drawn towards beautiful things, poetry, music, fine arts., sensual pleasures, etc. Their only desire is to lead a happy life and they are enticed by worldly enjoyments.

Failures and hardships will never deter them but only prompt them to try again with renewed strength and expectation. Their only aim in life to rise to a position of distinction a nd acquire wealth. It is not surprising that these people who are blessed with attractive features, attain all material comforts & luxuries because of their hard work and perseverance. They can be termed as the luckiest people on earth.

As these people love to be in a beautiful environment, they will take great pleasure in gardening and decorating their homes. Love, affection, mercy and compassion are their distinctive traits. They will be patient and tolerant even towards strangers.

A great number of people would be fooled by their flattery and sweet talk. Prominent dancers, artistes, poets and musicians belong to this number. Because of their attractive personalities, they become very popular and win favours from others. Those interested in the fine arts would help them often. They are very much concerned about their own health and will consume a lot of health drinks, food and tonics. These people are exceptionally blessed when it comes to the gift of bearing children.

Birth Number 6

This number denotes sympathy, harmony, communion, romance, marriage and luxury. The day which is allotted to number 6 is Friday. Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati and Lord Kartikeya are believed to be the ruling gods of number 6. These people have pleasant and impressive personalities. They are romantic in nature. These kind creatures value their freedom and self-respect. Since number 6 people are born travel freaks, they love to explore new places and cultures.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:21 PM IST