Doc Destiny: Chinese horoscope simplified... Here's how it's calculated

The Snake: Philosopher, theologian, political wizard, and finance expert, the Snake is a deep thinker and enigma of the Chinese cycle. He is endowed with an inborn wisdom. Graceful and soft spoken, a Snake person loves books, food, music, and theatre, and gravitates towards finer things in life. The Snake person does not like indulging in useless small talk or frivolities.

Snake years: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

The Horse: A person born in this year is said to be cheerful, popular and quick-witted. The unpredictable Horse will fall in and out of love easily. Self-reliant, vivacious, energetic, impetuous and even brash, the Horse is a showy dresser, partial to bright colour and striking designs to the point of being gaudy on occasion. The native of this sign is often called the playboy or playgirl of the cycle.

Horse years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

The Sheep: This is the most feminine sign of the Chinese Zodiac. A person of the Sheep year is called the Good Samaritan of the cycle, who is righteous and sincere. The Sheep person is artistic, fashionable and creative. The Sheep is known for his gentle, compassionate ways and can easily forgive. Dislikes strict schedules and cannot take too much discipline or criticism.

Sheep years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

The Dog: This may be the most likeable sign in the Chinese cycle. A person born in the year of the Dog is honest, intelligent and straightforward. He/she has a deep sense of loyalty and a passion for justice and fair play. No matter how much he/she complains or feigns indifference, the Dog person cannot ignore call for help.

Dog years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

The Monkey: This is the sign of the inventor and motivator in the Chinese Zodiac. The Monkey person is clever and flexible. He/she will be successful at whatever he chooses to do. No challenge will be too great for him. On the negative side, he has an inborn superiority complex.

Monkey years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

The Rooster: The Rooster person is sharp, neat, precise, organised, decisive, upright, alert and direct. He/she can also be critical to the point of brutality. The Rooster person loves to argue and debate, and boost his/her knowledgeable. He/she at times has little regard for the feeling of others. The Rooster will never pass up an opportunity to recount his adventures and enumerate his accomplishments.

Rooster years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

The Boar: This is the sign of honesty and great fortitude. Gallant, sturdy and courageous, a person born in this year will apply himself/herself to an allotted task with strength. The Boar is a reliable person. He/she may appear rough-hewn and jovial, but scratch the surface and you will find pure gold.

Boar years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

The Rat: The charms of the RAT personality are as universally known as loving like the Walt Disney character Mickey Mouse, who was easy to get along, is hard working and will be generous only to those who he is fond of. On the surface, a Rat person may appear reserved, but this is not so. He is never as quiet as he may look and is usually a bright, happy and sociable personality. The Rat cherishes his friends, associates and family relations.

Rat years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

The Ox: The Ox or the Buffalo sign symbolises prosperity through fortitude and hard work. A person born during this year will be dependable, calm and methodical. The Ox shields a resolute and logical mind. He walks with his head held high. A person born under this particular sign is systematic. You can rely on his promise. It takes time for them to develop intimate relationships. They are slow to warm up and reveal their true feelings. But, if you marry him/her and place your trust on his/her shoulders, he/she will never disappoint you.

Ox years: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

The Tiger: In the East, the Tiger symbolises power, passion and courage. This fearless and fiery fighter is revered as the sign that wards off three main disasters of a household: Fire, thieves and ghosts. However, because of his suspicious nature, he/she is prone to waver or make hasty decisions. But just as the Tiger is quick tempered, he/she is equally sincere, affectionate and generous. What’s more, he/she has a marvellous sense of humour. The Tiger loves babies, animals, jazz or anything that can catch his/her imagination and attention.

Tiger years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

The Rabbit: The Rabbit symbolises graciousness, good manners, sound counsel, kindness and sensitivity to beauty. He/she is soft spoken and graceful as a diplomat or seasoned politician. The Rabbit is reserved, artistic and possesses good judgement and is a scholar. He/she will shine in the fields of law, politics and government. But the Rabbit is also known to be moody. The Rabbit is extremely lucky in business and monetary transactions.

Rabbit years: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

The Dragon: The Dragon person is magnanimous and full of vitality and strength. In China, the Dragon symbolises the Emperor or the male. It represents power, those born in the Dragon year are said to wear the horns of destiny. The Dragon is veritable store house of energy. The Chinese call him the guardian of wealth and power. Certainly a prosperous sign to belong to. But then again, the Dragon is the sign most prone to megalomania.

Dragon years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 01:54 PM IST