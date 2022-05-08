Doc Destiny: Numerological explanation of number 8, which is ruled by Saturn

General qualities: Those born on the 8th, 17th and 26th of a month and whose destiny number is 8 are ruled by Saturn. They are called “children of destiny” and they will come across unavoidable incidents. It is important to note that number 5 is helpful to overcome the ill-effects of number 8. Their ideas will lead them to their fate.

People whose names are under this number are also affected by the domination of Saturn. This number is one of divine graces and may appear fortunate. Only these people will receive true spiritual enlightenment and knowledge. They will not give much importance to worldly pleasures but may renounce everything to become sages. They understand the facts of philosophy clearly. Their minds are adept at realising divine truths. If their lives are based on pursuit of grace and godliness, they will experience great miracles in their life.

This number also comes under the aspect of Prithvi (Earth). Their ruling planet is Saturn; Saturn is the ruler of Karmic results. That is why whenever something bad happens, people blame Saturn for it. Every planet has the ability to produce good and bad effects. However, Saturn has the ability to give its natives the power to discern between good and bad.

No matter how strong the other planets are, Saturn adjusts and balances with them and determines their fate. As this planet gives results that are based purely upon one’s past and present deeds and behavioral patterns, this planet is subjected to adverse criticism. Ancient texts depict Saturn sitting upon a throne blindfolded with a piece of cloth, with the scales in one hand and a sword in the other. On his shoulder sits the dove, which is the symbol of mercy, compassion and spirituality. This means that he will deliver justice with the sword without prejudice. Lord Venkateshwara of Tirupathi in South India, who has a sword in his hand and eyes covered is considered to symbolize Saturn (this cannot be found in any other temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu).

Saturn is like the judge who pronounces his judgment without prejudice or like the teacher who corrects without discrimination. Whilst all the other planets urge the mind to pursue material wealth and pleasures, this is the only planet which bestows upon its natives the power of discernment. This is the only planet which gives a person a balanced view of things and for analyzing any subject completely and impartially.

These people have great mental strength, clear mind and intelligence. They are often lost in thought. They will be very balanced in everything due to their innate common sense. Their minds will urge them to lead a lonely life. They will be very miserly in spending their money. They would like to analyse every science that could benefit the human life. They will consider themselves unique in the world and this will be reflected in their speech and in their behaviour. They make very few friends in their lifetime and even they will not be of much use.

Birth number 17: This is a combination of 1 (Sun) and 7 (Ketu) which brings challenges, struggles and difficulties. Sun and Ketu have an inner conflict. They become peaceful and develop resistance to overcome obstacles. Due to Saturn, they face a lot of delays in their life. However, later in life they become successful. Like a typical number 8 (1+7) they do a lot of social work. They acquire wealth, prosperity and respect in life. They develop faith in god and help people by benevolence and charity. They are born to serve mankind.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 01:51 PM IST