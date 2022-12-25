Capricorn symbolises stability and conformity: Deciphering the zodiac sign

Glyph: Capricorn symbolises stability and conformity, as embodied by the mythical sea goat, who rose from the waters of the unconscious to bring civilisation tom humanity.

Dates: December 21 to January 20

Keywords: Consolidation, authority, authoritarianism, discipline, conservation, caution, responsibility, duty, consistency, scapegoat, society, pessimism, prudent, patient, conventional, narrow-minded, callous.

Appearance: A typical Capricorn is long and lean in body, face, hand and feet – which maybe bony. The dignified stance is authoritative. Colouring tends towards grey or black, the complexion is often sallow & the facial expression may be severe. Choosing dark and conservative colours, Capricorn likes to look stylish even when casual.

Personality: Capricorn is a traditionalist who devotes tremendous energy to resisting change. This personality type reflects the conflict that this active. The Saturnine qualities of discipline, strength, resilience, and ambition. Capricorn loses spontaneity and joy from life, taking up instead the heavy mantle of duty and responsibility. Maturity is, generally, a much happier time than youth for Capricorn. It is only when this personality has proved him or herself in the material world, by achieving success and status, that the softer intuitive qualities of Capricorn can emerge. Capricorn may then experience strong desire to explore the spiritual realm or help society.

As a parent: Capricorn takes the responsibility of parenthood seriously and lays down strict rules. Children are expected to conform and to follow the Capricorn code of behaviour: Act responsibly and sensibly at all times. This authoritarian parent, who has difficulty showing affection, may seem cold to a child, particularly because that child will be valued mostly in terms of what the child achieves.

As a child: This child is old beyond his or her years. Many children born under this sign feel as though they carry a burden or that they have a duty of some kind early in life. An orderly, conventional educational environment is appropriate for this sign, with a degree of competitiveness and challenge.

Careers: Capricorn is ambitious and closely associated with bureaucracy and government. So, employment as a chief executive officer (CEO), civil servant or other government employee, pensions administrator, politician, administrator or law enforcement officer suits this personality, as does entrepreneur, bank manager, teacher or planner. With this sign’s link to the skeletal system, orthopaedic surgeon, osteopath or dentist are other possibilities. Given Capricorn’s liking for structure, a career as an architect, surveyor, builder, mathematician, engineer, biographer or geologist would be appropriate. Post-retirement, Capricorns often take on a role as a magistrate, counsellor or voluntary support worker.

Leisure activities: Hill walking or climbing are excellent leisure pursuits for Capricorn, who feels at home in this environment. The enduring nature of the sign is reflected in marathon running, whereas a fondness for structure is shown in dance, yoga and golf. Hobbies include genealogy, local history, gardening, pottery, sculpture. Capricorn tends to enjoy reading, especially biographies and historical non-fiction. Visiting museums or community service are also likely pastimes, as is eating out. Many Capricorns are wine buffs.

Suitable gift ideas: Capricorn values presents that combines usefulness with quality. Executive toys, beautiful leather briefcase or a case of port would please a male of the species, while a female Capricorn is likely to appreciate antique jewellery or classic fragrances.