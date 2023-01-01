e-Paper Get App
New Year 2023: Want to know what the year ahead looks like? Numerology gives an insight

There will be a spiritual awakening and parallel or alternative healing will be hugely promoted

Dr Biindu KhuraanaUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Let’s understand the signifying numbers of 2023, repeated 2, 23 which is a total of five and the entire year 2023 total is 7. The three significant numbers for this year are 2, 5 and 7.

The number 2 signifies the moon-the creative, artistic, sensitive and emotional zones. It also for stands for second source of business and indicates movement and travel. The number 2 denotes fine arts, trading and anything to do with beauty.

Reducing 23 to a single digit comes to five, a number that indicates multitasking. Since it’s the middle number, it denotes communication, connection, cooperation, co-creating, and community living.

The number 5 signifies the planet mercury the fastest moving planet hence all those in the travel movement zone, in trading, in agriculture or farming, those that work with maths and communications will benefit this year.

The total of 2023 comes to 7, which signifies the seven wonders of the world, the seven continents, the seven days in a week, the 52 weeks in a year, the 7 colours in the rainbow, the 7 Sur of music, the 7 Chakras, the 7 Pheras, which denotes intuition, talents, manifestations and visualisation.

This year people will get closer to nature and travel to different destinations. There will be a spiritual awakening and parallel or alternative healing will be hugely promoted. Mental health will be given a priority and awareness towards it will be highlighted. We will see global cultures whether in clothes, accessories or cuisines come closer to home. International travelling, visas, shifting to other countries for work or business will be very common.

The number 7 is considered as mysterious, hence expect the unexpected. It’s a magical year to visualise and manifest your dreams and desires. Praying to your own deity for prosperity is recommended.

The ruling colour for this year is white, green and all water and pastel shades.

The ideal lucky numbers are 2, 5, 7, hence benefiting those born on 2, 5, 7, 11, 14, 16, 23, 20, and 29 of any month.

Lucky directions are North and North-West. We will see many changes in the Northern and North-Western countries too. Lucky symbol is crescent moon with a star. Protect yourself from waterborne diseases.

Welcome the New Year with open arms, a smile, warmth in your hearts, prayers, and blessings.

