Tarot prediction 2023: Find out what's in store for all zodiac signs in the New Year

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Bring in the new year with a bang. Time to let go of old energies and welcome new ones. Finally, things seem to be shaping up for you. The time of struggle and confusion is getting over. You are coming out of this phase through your own will power and inner strength. Your bosses will listen to your ideas. Those in the creative field may also get a good break. Financially, you will receive some good news. Some gains are in store for you. Taking time out with your partner and appreciating their qualities will help you strengthen your bond.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

The New Year brings lot of pleasure and enjoyment. At work, you will perform well. You will be given additional responsibilities and power. You will manage to achieve goals and targets set for you. Creatively, you may receive popularity or be in the limelight. A spiritual journey into yourself will help you to attain inner strength and peace. The blessings of your guru or whoever you believe in will take you a long way. Financially, this is a good time. Profits and money are coming in.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

Lady luck smiles on you in 2023. The coming year brings you many opportunities. It’s up to you to seize them and make the most of your chances. Professionally, you may get a new project or expand your current line. You need to completely focus on your work. Distractions will make your energy dissipate from your goal. A light flirtation could be turning into a more intense passionate relationship.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Balance is the key in this New Year for you. Interference from other people will confuse you. You don’t know whether to stay or leave. You are putting in a lot of effort. But it feels like someone is provoking your relative or boss against you. Don’t worry the truth will be out soon and peace will return. Your boss will play a key role in the next few months. Financially, you need to do a lot more research before you invest your money. Do not get lured by ‘get rich’ quick schemes. They are likely to be fly by the night operators. Look after and spend quality time with your parents. A beautiful gift will have you pleasantly surprised.

Leo (July 24 – Aug 23)

You may be feeling let down in a relationship. You had much higher expectations and the person has disappointed you. The hurt and pain will wash away and heal, leaving you stronger and wiser. You have to make a decision even though it may be difficult. Professionally, good news is on its way. You may be seeking a change to better your prospects. Travel is on the cards.

Virgo (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

The New Year brings you luck and good fortune. A new opportunity may present itself. Harness your inner strength and fly again. Professionally, things remain stable. Those in creative field, being a perfectionist could cause delays. Singletons could get a proposal for marriage or relationship. You may help someone in crisis.

Libra (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

It’s a year of growth and gain. Some of you may be suspicious about your partner’s fidelity towards you. It’s better to be sure before you speak about the matter. Sometimes, doubt or distrust can also destroy a relationship. There seems to be a lot of politics brewing at your workplace. Some one may be trying to make you feel low. Do not let them get under your skin. Financially, money is coming in. A new project will generate good profits. Buying and investing in gold and silver will be good for you in the long run. Socially, you will enjoy the limelight.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 22)

The New Year brings in the gift of courage, inner strength, and settlement of old karmas and pending issues. Cheer up! Professionally, this is good time. A project that you have been working on has been shaping up well. You can successfully launch it this year. An older person may be instrumental in getting you a new contact for work or a project. Financially, you make profitable gains. You will make a few deals and sign some new projects, which will be money spinners for you. Avoid toxic relationships.

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

There is a divine protection all around you in this year. It also brings blessings from the divine mother. You could come right to the edge but something from out of the blue will protect you. A pilgrimage to a religious place will be auspicious for you. Your boss will be supportive, so make the most of it. Financially, you are still not where you want to be. Saving money for you is very important at this stage.

Capricorn (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

A magical love await for you. For a long time you have been wanting and missing that special connection with someone where you can be understood and cared for. It’s time to open yourself as that could manifest. At work, you need to learn control your outbursts as it demotivates your staff and clouds your success. Financially, you will need to balance your spending with your income. Go slow on your expenses. Investing in a residential property will be good for you. Your siblings may need help from you.

Aquarius (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Time to be bold and speak how you feel. This will bring positive changes in 2023. At work, things are stable. Someone who used to bother you may be up for a transfer. Stand up for what you think is right. Financially, things look good this year. You will make profits and manage to clear most of your loans.

Pisces (Feb 20 – March 20)

Cups of happiness for you in the New Year. Lady luck smiles on you, so make the most of your good time. Professionally, you have chances to excel and get a promotion. Creatively, you may get new offers or projects to sign which will take you into a different league. Financially, a good year with gains. Spirituality will attract you and you may dive deep in that area. Health of elder people in the family may be a cause of concern. You may invest in gold jewellery or property.

(Arti Razdan is a clinical psychologist, hypnothreapist, counselling and meditative therapist and a tarot expert. Write to her at artirazdan@ymail.com)