Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Girgaon Ganeshotsav To Take Devotees On ‘Ashtavinayak Wari’; Here's What To Expect

This Ganeshotsav, the lanes of Girgaon will resonate with a new spirit of togetherness. In a landmark move, 86 Ganesh mandals have set aside individual showcases to unite under the collective banner of Girgaon Ganeshotsav. With the unique cultural theme ‘Ashtavinayak Wari’, the initiative aims to celebrate devotion not through competition, but through unity, offering Girgaonkars a shared tribute to Maharashtra’s spiritual heritage.

What it entails

As part of the celebration, eight mandals will recreate stunning replicas of Maharashtra’s revered Ashtavinayak temples, designed under the artistic guidance of art director Sumeet Patil.

Explaining the inspiration, Ganesh Lingayat, President, Girgaon Ganeshotsav Samiti, said, “The idea came from Lokmanya Tilak’s belief that the Hindu community should celebrate the festival together. Keeping that vision in mind, we formed the Girgaon Ganeshotsav Samiti to unite 86 sarvajanik mandals under one banner.”

Shri Sai Ganesh Mitra Mandal is recreating Ashtavinayak Ganpati Chintamani, Theur |

The initiative is a conscious attempt to go beyond grandeur and competition, focusing instead on spiritual heritage and community bonds. Ajit Pitkar, President of Jitekarwadi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, shared, “We initially thought of something like Pune’s five manache Ganpatis, but Girgaon’s mandals function in different areas with separate permissions. Instead, we chose unity through Girgaon Ganeshotsav. This collaboration has instilled a sense of pride and togetherness among Girgaonkars.”

It took nearly two years of effort to form the committee, resolve differences, and implement the Ashtavinayak Wari theme. “Many pandals have used this theme before, but our goal is to give devotees the full experience,” Ganesh explained. “Eight mandals have created décor replicas of the Ashtavinayak Ganpatis, and two even have replica idols. For those who cannot visit all temples in person, this is an opportunity to experience the entire journey in one place.”

The implementation

Beyond décor, the aim is to transport devotees into a spiritual journey across Maharashtra, right in the heart of Girgaon. To enhance authenticity, stalls from the Ashtavinayak temples will offer prasad and puja samagri. A special seva booking system has also been introduced, with pujaris performing rituals on behalf of devotees.

Jitekarwadi, Girgaon’s 132-year-old second Ganpati pandal, is known for its unique idols crafted from materials like chalk, chocolate, or spices. This year, it has chosen to present a replica of Shri Siddhivinayak of Siddhatek (Ahmednagar).

Shri Sai Ganesh Mitra Mandal is recreating Ashtavinayak Ganpati Chintamani, Theur.

For art director Sumeet Patil, the project was challenging but deeply personal. “As a child, I used to recite a Ganesh stotra with all the Ashtavinayak names. Thus, I am a little emotionally attached to this concept. Replicating these temples wasn’t easy. Every pandal has space restrictions and different idol sizes, but our priority was to retain their cultural essence. We also ensured the décor was as eco-friendly as possible. Telling the story of the Ashtavinayak temples needed both artistry and devotion, and I’ve strived to balance both.”

United we stand

Ganeshotsav in Girgaon is often associated with fierce competition between mandals over décor, idols, and grandeur. This year, the collective celebration is breaking that perception.

“Girgaon is rightly serving an answer to those who watch movies and come to this conclusion,” quips Ganesh. “What movies write is fictional. All the 86 Ganpati mandals want to celebrate this festival together, so there’s no competition between us. This is a real, larger-than-life festival.”

Vishal Raikar, co-treasurer of Girgaon Ganeshotsav Samiti, added, “After years of individual celebrations, there was always a longing to come together. It took two years of hard work, but we finally made it happen. Naturally, there were creative differences, but we chose dialogue and respect over conflict. This initiative is special because it transforms diverse ideas into one collective vision.”

Safeguarding tradition

Girgaon has changed drastically in recent years, with many Marathi families moving to the suburbs. Does this effort help preserve Marathi identity? Ajit Pitkar believes so. “While many families still keep traditional celebrations alive, this initiative will inspire others who feel the cultural essence slipping away.”

Ganesh Lingayat, however, offered a broader perspective. “Yes, the Marathi population here has reduced, but people of other communities also celebrate Ganeshotsav with equal zeal. In Girgaon, language isn’t a barrier—Marathi people speak other languages and non-Marathis speak Marathi. That inclusivity is also Girgaon’s pride.”

Resident Rita Todankar echoed similar sentiments. “When we see all the mandals come together to showcase the Ashtavinayak temples, it reminds us of our roots and fills us with pride. It feels like Girgaon is once again celebrating not just Ganpati, but also the richness of Marathi culture.”

Tech meets tradition

To make the experience accessible to all, Girgaon Ganeshotsav has partnered with 3ioNetra. Their platform will allow devotees to book sevas online, while those unable to attend can avail e-darshan and doorstep prasad delivery.

At its heart

At its core, this year’s Girgaon Ganeshotsav is about community and cultural continuity. By celebrating as one, the mandals are setting an example—that Ganeshotsav is not just about grandeur, but about devotion, unity, and safeguarding Maharashtra’s spiritual legacy.