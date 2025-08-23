Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Follow These Tips & Welcome Bappa Home With Pure Devotion

Pic: Canva

For many households across India, September brings not just the arrival of Ganesh Chaturthi but also the warmth of welcoming Bappa home. This year, as more young families and first-time devotees prepare to host the beloved elephant-headed God, the excitement is matched with a little nervousness. What if something is missed? What if rituals don’t go perfectly? The truth is, as countless devotees remind us, devotion and intention matter more than perfection. Still, a thoughtful checklist can help turn first-time celebrations into a memory that stays for a lifetime.

Space and setting

“Bringing Ganpati home for the first time fills the heart with warmth. A little planning turns that warmth into a memorable celebration,” says Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO of Saraf Furniture. His advice begins with choosing the right spot.

“Seek a quiet corner of the living room or balcony. Secure the idol to a stool or a sturdy table whose top edge stands just below eye level when you sit, so the posture is one of awe rather than strain,” he suggests. The backdrop can be simple yet meaningful: saffron cloth for devotion, sunflower yellow for joy, fresh green for new beginnings, decorated with fairy lights or strings of marigolds.

When it comes to setting up, you don’t need to invest in anything elaborate. A basic wooden chowki, a low table, or even a repurposed centre table works well. What adds charm is how you decorate around it. Some families keep it traditional with marigold garlands and brass diyas, while others experiment with eco-friendly rangoli, fairy lights, or even potted plants as décor. The idea is to create a warm, welcoming space for Bappa that reflects your style and devotion.

Clean, prepare, and welcome

Digital creator Leisha Patidar believes the starting point is simple: “Start with a Clean Slate. Before Ganpati arrives, declutter your home and give it a thorough cleaning. A fresh and tidy space sets the right energy for welcoming him.”

Her checklist also includes food, a core part of any celebration. “Prepare the Bhog. Traditionally, devotees offer bhog to Ganpati three times a day. Modaks are a must-have, but you can also include fruits, sweets, and other homemade delicacies,” she explains.

A proper seat is crucial. “Place Ganpati on a stool, chowki, or decorated pedestal. This not only gives him a respected position in the house but also makes the altar look festive.”

Essentials and rituals

Once the altar is ready, you’ll need your puja items. There are two ways to go about it. You can either invite a pandit ji to perform the sthapana puja, in which case he will usually share a list of essentials in advance.

Or, you can do it yourself, with guidance from a family elder or even virtually. In that case, keep the basics ready: flowers, incense sticks, diyas, coconut, rice, turmeric, kumkum, betel leaves, and sweets for bhog. The idea is not to stress about perfection but to ensure the rituals feel personal and heartfelt.

Heart over rules

For many seasoned devotees, the beauty of keeping Bappa lies not in meticulous rituals but in devotion. Seema Kochhar, 58, Delhi, recalls her first experience:

“When we brought Bappa to our home for the first time, we were clueless. All we had was the devotion and the right intention to serve him. In Punjabi, they say Bhole Pa, which means with innocence in heart, we did everything and sought his blessings and forgiveness. Bappa is kind, and I will suggest that you also don’t overanalyse this and bring Bappa home with a loving heart.”

Nivedita Ahuja, Delhi, echoes the sentiment: “The only thing to take care is to make sure Bappa is your greatest guest of the year, and he needs your time, attention and care. Everything you eat or drink, you must offer him before anyone else. Do aarti twice. Make sure you bid a lively adieu to Bappa.”

Celebrate together

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of community. Beyond preparing the altar and bhog, it’s the people who make the celebration come alive. Sending e-invites to family and friends is a thoughtful way to let them know Bappa has arrived and they are welcome to be part of the aarti. It also adds a personal, modern touch to an age-old tradition.

Choose mindfully

With conversations around eco-friendly festivals growing louder, first-time hosts are encouraged to make sustainable choices. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) reported in 2023 that nearly 1.6 lakh clay idols were immersed across the state during Ganesh Chaturthi, a figure that is rising as awareness grows. Clay idols dissolve naturally, unlike plaster of Paris idols, which can take years and harm aquatic life.

“Opt for sustainable choices, clay Ganpati, natural bamboo baskets for prasad, and decorative elements that serve repeatedly,” Saraf emphasises. Quiet brass diyas, battery-operated tealights, and indoor plants not only create an aesthetic setup but also bring nurturing energy to the space.

Final touch

At its heart, Ganesh Chaturthi is about togetherness. Even if you keep Bappa for just one and a half days, the preparation brings families together, cleaning, cooking, decorating, and singing aartis in unison. In 2022, an estimated 1.5 crore idols were worshipped across India during the festival, reflecting how the tradition continues to grow both in private homes and in public pandals.

But whether small or grand, what matters most is the spirit. As Seema reminds us, innocence and intention outweigh perfection. And as Nivedita adds, Bappa must be treated as the most honoured guest.

So if you’re bringing Ganpati home for the first time this year, remember: keep it simple, keep it mindful, and above all, keep it from the heart. Bappa, after all, loves nothing more than pure devotion.