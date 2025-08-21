Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Must-Visit Ganpati Temples In India During Auspicious Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | August 21, 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the significant festivals in the Hindu religion, and it is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi. On the auspicious festival, explore these seven Lord Ganesh temples in India, which are mentioned in the next slides.
Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is one of the most significant temples of Lord Ganesha. It is also known for its architecture.
Dodda Ganesh Temple is another religious site which is located in South Bengaluru. It is considered one of the oldest temples in the city.
Khajrana Ganesh Temple, which was built by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in 1735, is located in Indore. The white marble temple is one of the oldest Ganesh temples in the country.
Kolhapur's Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir is another religious site to visit on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple is a majestic temple which is situated in Pune. It is must-visit site religious site for those who want to seek solace.
Madhur Sree Madanantheshwara-Siddhivinayaka Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. The magnificent temple is situated on the bank of the Morgral River in Kerala.
Chintaman Ganesh Temple is the largest temple of Lord Ganesha in Madhya Pradesh' Ujjain. The religious site is considered one of the most important temples of Lord Ganesha in India.
