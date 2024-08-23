Janmashtami 2024: 7 Must-Visit ISKCON Temples In India During Auspicious Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | August 23, 2024
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness, popularly known as ISKCON Temple, is dedicated to Lord Krishna. There are numerous ISCKON Temples in various parts of India. Here are some of the most beautiful ISKCON Temples you can explore during Janmashtami.
ISKCON Bengaluru is one of the largest ISKCON temples in the world. The temple is also known as Sri Radha Krishna-Chandra Temple. The marvelous temple is famous for its architectural style.
ISKCON Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur was inaugurated in 2008. The pinkish pilgrimage site is home to Lord Krishna and is also known as Radha Parthasarathi Temple.
Canva
ISKCON Vrindavan, which is also known as Sri Sri Krishna Balaram Mandir is located in the city Vrindavan. The beautiful temple is situated on the bank of the River Yamuna.
ISKCON Delhi, also called Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi Mandir, is another temple of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha, which should not be missed when exploring the national capital city.
Pintrest
ISKCON Bhubaneswar is nestled in a serene part of the city. It is one of the popular Krishna temples in Bhubaneswar, known for its beautiful deities and spiritual practices.
Travel setu
ISKCON Surat is considered one of the biggest temple complexes in the city. The temple is known for teaching Bhagwat Geeta and Vedic scriptures.
Trip Advisor
ISKCON Guwahati is one of the city's most beautiful temples, located in Sarania hills. It is one of the must-visit temple temples in the northeast region if you want to seek solace.
Tripinvites