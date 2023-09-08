 WATCH: Traffic Cop Helps Specially-Abled Man Cross Busy Road In Bengaluru, Wins Praises On Social Media
Identified as S. Nagaraj, the cop made way for the man to cross the busy road, walking by his side and dropping him on the other side. The incident was filmed on camera and shared on X.

Swarna Srikanth
Updated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
article-image

A traffic cop at the Hennur Cross underpass in Bengaluru assisted a specially-abled man waiting to cross the road with heavy vehicular movement. Identified as S. Nagaraj, the cop made way for the man to cross the busy road, walking by his side and dropping him on the other side. The incident was filmed on camera and shared on X.

WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral; netizens react

"This is my Bangalore Traffic Police," read the X post in pride. It was tweeted by another official associated with the city traffic police named Shree Ram Bishnoi. It has now gone viral and fetched praises for the good samaritan on the social media platform. "Good job," read replies acknowledging the cop's good deed.

KG Halli Traffic Police Station responded to the video after it went viral and drew the attention of several netizens. They thanked the X user for sharing the instance on social media and appreciating the good work. "Thank you for recognizing and appreciating the good work of our staff, which motivates us to do even better (translated)," they said in a tweet.

