WATCH: Traffic cop helps divyangjan cross bridge in Gwalior, video of kind act goes viral

Traffic cop Brajesh Tomar helps divyangjan cross bridge | FPJ

Madhya Pradesh: Video of a police official helping a divyangjan cross a bridge in Gwalior has gone viral on social media. Identified as constable Brajesh Tomar (Traffic) and being posted at the city railway station was seen pushing the tricycle of the differently-abled individual.

The video was captured by a car driver who was passing by while the incident occurred. It was noted that the divyangjan requested locals to kindly assist him in crossing the bridge, however, no one agreed. Having seen that the person needs help, the traffic cop took to extend help and help him cross the pathway.

Watch video

Following the incident, on Friday, DSP Naresh Babu Annoutia including other officials reached Phool Bagh area to felicitate Tomar with a flower garland. The constable thanked the team for the honour while asking commuters to help such persons whenever in need.

Meanwhile, Brajesh expressed that he had no idea about the video being shot or gone viral. He only got aware of the recording when his relatives rang him up to acknowledge the incident and praise him for his doings.