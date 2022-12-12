e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Traffic cop helps divyangjan cross bridge in Gwalior, video of kind act goes viral

WATCH: Traffic cop helps divyangjan cross bridge in Gwalior, video of kind act goes viral

The police official identified as Brajesh Tomar and was later felicitated for extending help towards the one in need.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Traffic cop Brajesh Tomar helps divyangjan cross bridge | FPJ
Follow us on

Madhya Pradesh: Video of a police official helping a divyangjan cross a bridge in Gwalior has gone viral on social media. Identified as constable Brajesh Tomar (Traffic) and being posted at the city railway station was seen pushing the tricycle of the differently-abled individual.

The video was captured by a car driver who was passing by while the incident occurred. It was noted that the divyangjan requested locals to kindly assist him in crossing the bridge, however, no one agreed. Having seen that the person needs help, the traffic cop took to extend help and help him cross the pathway.

Watch video

Following the incident, on Friday, DSP Naresh Babu Annoutia including other officials reached Phool Bagh area to felicitate Tomar with a flower garland. The constable thanked the team for the honour while asking commuters to help such persons whenever in need.

Meanwhile, Brajesh expressed that he had no idea about the video being shot or gone viral. He only got aware of the recording when his relatives rang him up to acknowledge the incident and praise him for his doings.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Priyadarshini Raje Scindia walks to Cancer hill in Gwalior; initiates discussion on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav does appeasement politics, says Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav does appeasement politics, says Narottam Mishra

WATCH: Traffic cop helps divyangjan cross bridge in Gwalior, video of kind act goes viral

WATCH: Traffic cop helps divyangjan cross bridge in Gwalior, video of kind act goes viral

VIDEO: Congress leader Raja Pateria in trouble for his 'Modi ki hatya' remark; FIR filed in MP

VIDEO: Congress leader Raja Pateria in trouble for his 'Modi ki hatya' remark; FIR filed in MP

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger mauls villager to death, injures two other in Seoni

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger mauls villager to death, injures two other in Seoni

Bhopal: Man booked for stalking woman, molesting her

Bhopal: Man booked for stalking woman, molesting her