Madhya Pradesh: Priyadarshini Raje Scindia walks to Cancer hill in Gwalior; initiates discussion on changing its name to something positive

Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, wife of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, sat among the localites and collected the new names for the hill on a piece of paper

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, wife of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, reached the Cancer hill of Gwalior city on foot on Saturday morning. Mrs Scindia discussed with the people present there about changing the name of the hill to something positive.

This is the first time when Mrs Scindia reached the common people. Sitting among the localotes, she collected the names on a piece of paper regarding the renaming of the hill. The name of Cancer hill was brainstormed and people came up up two other names including Sheetal Sanjeevani hill.

Mrs Scindia's simple and different style was witnessed by people when she enjoyed pakoras with them. She also took selfies with everyone present there.

Priyadarshini Raje Scindia also said that she often passes this hill to go to Shivpuri, Sultangarh, Guna, and other places, so she knows the people living there and that she never liked that a beautiful hill like this is named Cancer hill.

Further she said that there are two big hospitals here which are giving new life to the people of the region. "There's beautiful plantations and open air, yet this place is known as Cancer Hill," Mrs Scindia said.

The name of the hill should be decided by the people who live here and walk here every day. She said it should be named something which makes people feel positive and happy.

