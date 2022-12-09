Madhya Pradesh: Energy minister pulls up officials for delay in power, water work in Gwalior

Pradhuman Singh Tomar, clipping of the video message | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has pulled up the officials for slow work in road construction and repairing water pipelines under Amrit Yojna scheme.

Tomar held a meeting with the officials of the district administration, civic body and those of the police department on Thursday. The minister was angry about the streetlights which are not functioning. Divisional commissioner Deepak said that several problems cropped up in the pipelines laid to supply water under Amrit Yojna.

He told the commissioner to set up a departmental inquiry against the engineers associated with the project.

Tomar said that the sewer water and leakage in the pipeline are delaying the work of the Smart City, Municipal Corporation and PWD. He directed the officials to speed up the pipeline-repairing work.

The roads should not be dug up again after their construction for laying sewage and water pipeline, the minister.

The minister said that a new road should be constructed to go from Quila Gate to top of the fort and that the government sanctioned Rs 4 crore for the project. Smart toilets should be constructed at the square, Tomar said.

The minister directed the superintendent of police to end traffic congestion at the Quila Gate, because traffic jams on this road cause trouble to the commuters. Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said more personnel would be deployed to deal with the traffic snarls.

The minister said that cleanliness drive should be in full swing and it should not be confined to an affair of the civic body.

It should be made a public movement by raising awareness among people about the importance of cleanliness.

