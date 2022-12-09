Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary inaugurates the first Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri Poly Sanjeevani Clinic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary inaugurated first Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri Poly Sanjeevani Clinic in Bhopal on Friday.

Earlier, there was a Sanjeevani Clinic in Bhopal which was run by one doctor. Now there will be other specialists there to diagnose the patients. Physiotherapist, dentists will also be there for the patients.

On this occasion, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, MLA Krishna Gaur, National Health Mission Director Priyanka Das and other senior officers of the department were present.

Besides, 226 upgraded health institutes have also been approved in the state. Out of which 25 are in Bhopal divisions.

Health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said, “ Mukhyamantri Sanjeevani polyclinic will have more facilities for the patients. Such facilities will be expanded in the days to come in the other parts of the state.”