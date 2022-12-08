Bhopal: Two men held for online gambling, Rs 58K seized

Representative Image | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police have arrested two men on charges of gambling online, police said on Thursday. The police recovered Rs 58,500 in cash and mobile phones from their possession.

The crime branch officials said that during patrolling at Karond square, they got a tip off of a youth indulging in online gambling near Jain temple. The sleuths nabbed the suspect, who was identified as Sheikh Salman (33). POlice recovered a mobile phone in which a gambling application named 'Lakshmi' was installed. He confessed to having been involved in online gambling. When the cops asked him for documents he failed to produce any. The team also recovered Rs 3,500 in cash from him, which he had won through gambling.

Salman informed police about Bilaal who had lured him into online gambling. The police then raided his house in Pipariya town of Narmadapuram district and apprehended him. A sum of Rs 55,500 in cash and mobile phone were seized from his possession. Bilaal confessed to indulging in online gambling and luring Salman into the same, after which the duo was taken into custody by the Crime branch team.