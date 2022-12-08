e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two men held for online gambling, Rs 58K seized

Bhopal: Two men held for online gambling, Rs 58K seized

Salman informed police about Bilaal who had lured him into online gambling

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police have arrested two men on charges of gambling online, police said on Thursday. The police recovered Rs 58,500  in cash and mobile phones from their possession.

The crime branch officials said that during patrolling at Karond square, they got a tip off of a youth indulging in online gambling near Jain temple. The sleuths nabbed the suspect, who was identified as Sheikh Salman (33). POlice recovered a mobile phone in which a gambling application named 'Lakshmi' was installed. He confessed to having been involved in online gambling. When the cops asked him for documents he failed to produce any. The team also recovered Rs 3,500 in cash from him, which he had won through gambling.

Salman informed police about Bilaal who had lured him into online gambling. The police then raided his house in Pipariya town of Narmadapuram district and apprehended him. A sum of Rs 55,500 in cash and mobile phone were seized from his possession. Bilaal confessed to indulging in online gambling and luring Salman into the same, after which the duo was taken into custody by the Crime branch team. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Berasia cops seize 10 litres of poisonous liquor, accused arrested
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Principal, professor suspended; three contractual faculty terminated, author...

Madhya Pradesh: Principal, professor suspended; three contractual faculty terminated, author...

Food for thought: Tribal athletes get only potatoes

Food for thought: Tribal athletes get only potatoes

Bhopal: Boy still in borewell, efforts on to rescue him

Bhopal: Boy still in borewell, efforts on to rescue him

Bhopal: ICAI’s 2-day national conference from tomorrow

Bhopal: ICAI’s 2-day national conference from tomorrow

Bhopal: ‘Pari Bazaar begins with performance by police band, ‘Bhopaliyat pe Charcha'

Bhopal: ‘Pari Bazaar begins with performance by police band, ‘Bhopaliyat pe Charcha'