Bhopal: Berasia cops seize 10 litres of poisonous liquor, accused arrested

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 10:59 PM IST
Representative image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Berasia police of Bhopal have arrested a man on charges of trying to sell 10 litres of poisonous and illicit liquor in the area, the police said on Wednesday.

Berasia police station house officer Girish Tripathi told Free Press that the Berasia police received a tip-off on Tuesday night about a man possessing white-coloured plastic cans containing poisonous alcohol. The informer claimed that the suspect was trying to sell it in Berasia area.

Berasia police station staff began searching for the suspect and eventually nabbed him. On searching the polythene bag carried by him, the police team found the cans containing poisonous liquor.

When the police questioned the accused, he identified himself as Goku Ahirwar (25), a resident of Berasia, a daily wager. He was taken into police custody.

