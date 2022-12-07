Bhopal: ‘Meditation most potent weapon to deal with stress’

TV actor Preeti Amin interacting media persons at Jehan Numa Retreat in the city on Wednesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Meditation can help one maintain both physical and mental health and effectively deal with stress, says Jhoome Jiya Re - fame TV actor Priti Amin.

She says that being part of the entertainment industry is extremely stressful. “There are so many ups and downs, so much uncertainty. One day the people will praise you skyhigh, the second day, they will brutally tear into you,” she added.

Priti was interacting with media persons at a hotel in the city on Wednesday. She was in the city to promote ‘Durga Aur Charu’ - TV serial which will premiere on Colors TV on December 12.

Vaishanavi Prajapati, 13, who is essaying the role of Charu in the show said she mostly studies online. “ I enjoy both study and acting . We have to shoot for almost 25 days every month so where is the time to attend in-person classes,” she said. A student of standard seven, she loves swimming and dancing.