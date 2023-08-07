Bengaluru News: Drunk Woman Argues With Police Over Parking Issue In Church Street; Video Goes Viral...

In a drunk drama reported from Bengaluru, an intoxicated woman was seen yelling at police officials and pushing them openly in public. The incident was caught on camera and the visuals have surfaced online, with remarks condemning the behaviour of the woman who was under the influence of alcohol. WATCH:

Scuffle over parking issue

It took place on Sunday night at the city's Church Street area which is home to several clubs and pubs. The scuffle reportedly broke out between the drunk woman and the cops due to a parking issue where her vehicle was parked in a non-parking space. It is said that she hurled abuses at the policemen there during her verbal rant.

Woman sent home

It was learned that there was no lady police at the site which made the policemen send the lady home safely in an auto with the help of another woman on the premises.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, some claimed the woman to be a migrant from North India purportedly because she spoke in Hindi-English during the chaos instead of communicating in the local Kannada language. As the video rolled out on the internet and went viral, people of the state slammed the behaviour of the drunk woman and tweeted: "These northies are totally ruining our Bengaluru tradition and culture. (sic)"

