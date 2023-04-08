 Another drunk passenger runs havoc on flight, tries to open emergency door of Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight; arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAnother drunk passenger runs havoc on flight, tries to open emergency door of Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight; arrested

Another drunk passenger runs havoc on flight, tries to open emergency door of Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight; arrested

According to the release, the incident took place in flight number 6E 308 from IGI Airport at around 7:56 AM on Friday.

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Drunk Swedish man molests cabin crew on Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight, abuses co-passengers; arrested | Representative Picture

New Delhi: A 40-year-old drunk passenger has been booked for allegedly trying to open the emergency door flap of the Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, said an official release from IndiGo.

According to the release, the incident took place in flight number 6E 308 from IGI Airport at around 7:56 AM on Friday.

Read Also
Drunk IndiGo passenger throws up on aisle, defecates around toilet on Guwahati-Delhi flight
article-image

What did the airline statement say?

Detailing the incident IndiGo stated, "A passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state." "On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight," the airlines said.

The passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Another drunk passenger runs havoc on flight, tries to open emergency door of Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo...

Another drunk passenger runs havoc on flight, tries to open emergency door of Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo...

Law must have touch of humanity : CJI Chandrachud at platinum jubilee celebration of Gauhati HC;...

Law must have touch of humanity : CJI Chandrachud at platinum jubilee celebration of Gauhati HC;...

Delhi: Massive fire at plastic godown in Tikri Kalan area, no casualty reported; visuals surface

Delhi: Massive fire at plastic godown in Tikri Kalan area, no casualty reported; visuals surface

Cabinet nod to set up Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory in Maharashtra's Hingoli

Cabinet nod to set up Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory in Maharashtra's Hingoli

Punjab: High alert for Baisakhi, cops' leaves cancelled amid efforts to nab fugitive Amritpal Singh

Punjab: High alert for Baisakhi, cops' leaves cancelled amid efforts to nab fugitive Amritpal Singh